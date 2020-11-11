A Monticello man died the day after a serious motorcycle crash near Monticello.
At about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, David Mark Nervig, age 55 of Monticello, suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-94 at mile marker 198.
Nervig died on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 4 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
According to the State Patrol, Nervig was driving his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle in a westbound lane of traffic when he lost control of the motorcycle before coming to rest in the right lane. Nervig was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
According to the office of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Nervig died of complications of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
