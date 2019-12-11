BIG LAKE- What looked like a routine traffic stop for a burned out headlight turned out to be a substantial drug bust on Highway 10 in Big Lake.
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, a Big Lake officer pulled over a Cadillac CTS after observing the vehicle with a burned-out headlight that was weaving out of its lane.
The traffic stop was initiated on Highway 10 at Euclid Avenue- just west of Lakeside Park.
The officer observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he spoke with the driver, later identified as Noah D. Thomas, age 45 of St. Cloud. The officer also observed inside the vehicle a small bag of marijuana.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officer located a vape pen that contained a substance believed to be marijuana wax, according to the Big Lake Police Department. The substance later tested positive as being tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, according to the police department. THC is the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana.
Also located in Thomas’ vehicle were three bags of marijuana in the center console, a container of marijuana under the driver’s seat, and six individual bags of marijuana in the rear seat, for a total of 73 grams, according to police department officials.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Sherburne County Jail and charged by criminal complaint with 5th degree controlled substance possession, a felony, and gross misdemeanor 5th degree controlled substance crime.
