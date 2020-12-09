Garage fire in Orrock Township

A garage was destroyed in a Friday, Dec. 4 fire in Orrock Township. The Big Lake Fire Department was called to the residence on 167th Street at approximately 1 a.m. on a report of a garage fire. Heavy fire was showing upon arrival, according to fire department officials. However firefighters contained the fire to the garage. The Zimmerman Fire Department assisted the Big Lake Fire Department at the scene, providing a water tender and additional manpower.
