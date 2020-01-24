On January 18 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Wright County Deputies responded to a reported single vehicle roll over crash near the intersection of County RD. 39 NE and County RD. 19 in the city of Otsego.
A 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe was located on its roof in the north ditch of County RD. 39 NE. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sean Silk (37 yo) of Mahtomedi. An adult female passenger appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The passenger was identified as Ravaunne Kendrick, 35 of Zimmerman. The driver Sean Silk was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger Ravaunne Kendrick died at the scene of the crash.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
