A man in possession of methamphetamine who presented fake identification to police during a Big Lake traffic stop got in deeper trouble with the law on January 11 when the ID he was passing off as his own belonged to a citizen with a license canceled due to being inimical to public safety.
Law enforcement personnel needed to use finger print technology to confirm the man’s true identity.
Ryan Carlson, 40 of Hermantown, faces charges of driving while having his own licensed revoked, as well as a felony drug possession charge, a gross misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name of another person, and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia- which is a petty misdemeanor.
Carlson and a female passenger were pulled over shortly after 11 p.m. on January 11 for an equipment failure
When approached by police, Carlson stated his name was Shannon Shepherd and claimed he had no identification on him.
Officers learned the female passenger had a warrant for her arrest, a revoked drivers license, and an open bottle in her coat. During the inventory search of the vehicle officers located the following:
• A pipe commonly used to ingest controlled substances
• Three glass smoking pipes with residue
• Five hypodermic needles
A search of the driver resulted in uncovering a bag in the driver’s right pocket. Inside the bag was a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .5 grams, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
Carlson, who’s true identity was yet unknown to police, was transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
While at the jail, police located two pre-printed checks made to Ryan Carlson in Carlson’s wallet. Both checks were signed on the back, however the signatures did not match. During a Mirandized interview, the Carlson said he was Shannon Shepherd and the checks did not belong to him. He stated he found them in Duluth and put them in his wallet.
Before leaving the jail, police searched the back seat of a squad car and located a Minnesota identification card tucked behind the divider where the driver’s feet had been during the transport to jail. Police retrieved the card and observed it was an identification card for Ryan Carlson. Police located another ID card with the name Ryan Carlson and a photo on it.
Jail staff was instructed by police to identify the driver by fingerprints.
The driver’s fingerprints identified him as Ryan Carlson, according to the Big Lake Police Department. The man later admitted that Ryan Carlson was his name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.