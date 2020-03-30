A 73-year-old Sartell man died in the mens room of the Monticello Walmart store in the early afternoon of Friday, March 27.
Six Wright County deputy squad cars and a CentraCare ambulance arrived at the retailer shortly after 1 p.m. on a report that a male had been found unresponsive in a Walmart restroom.
When deputies arrived on scene, people in the store had initiated CPR. Responding deputies took over the rescue effort until the ambulance arrived on scene. Medical personnel were unable to revive the man, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
A medical examiner arrived on scene and determined the man had died of natural causes. His body was released to a funeral home on behalf of the man’s family.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office suspects no foul play in the man’s death and has no open investigation regarding the incident.
