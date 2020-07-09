state patrol squad MT

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a crash that injured a man in a two-vehicle crash south of Monticello on Tuesday, June 2.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Express van driven by Adam Brandt, 40, of Milaca, was northbound on Highway 25 at milepost 65 shortly after 12:30 p.m. in Monticello Township when it side-swiped a 1988 Ford Bronco driven by Mark Lepage, 63, of Delano, in the bypass lane as Lepage attempted to turn into a business.

Lepage was transported to Buffalo Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Brandt was not injured.

According to the State Patrol, Brandt was under the influence of alcohol.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Motorcycle driver      injured exiting I-94

A man was thrown from a motorcycle after losing control in the gravel along I-94 June 27 in Monticello.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Robert Glenn (hometown unknown) was exiting westbound I-94 to Fenning Avenue in Monticello. The motorcycle went out of control after hitting gravel on the right side of the exit ramp, according to the State Patrol.

Wright suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital in Monticello.  The Wright County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

