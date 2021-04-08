On February 4, 2021 Officer Tim Mikelson was dispatched to a local business regarding a suspected narcotics complaint. Officer Mikelson met with an employee who reported that she had located a small, plastic baggie containing what she believed to be narcotics near the sofa in the front lobby. The employee stated she reviewed video surveillance and observed a female drop a bag as she walked away from the sofa and towards the reception desk. Officer Mikelson observed that the bag seen on video matched the bag provided by the employee.
Officer Todd Siebert watched the video and immediately identified the female who dropped the bag as Jasmine Cruz-Montana (Age 28 – Big Lake, MN). Officers attempted to locate Cruz-Montana but were unable to locate her. Officer Mikelson conducted a field test on the substance and observed it tested positive for containing methamphetamines.
Cruz-Montana was charged with; Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
