A Minneapolis man has been charged possession of methamphetamine after five baggies were found while being booked into the Sherburne County Jail.
At about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, a Big Lake officer was dispatched to the area of the Metro Transit Station on a report of a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants in the area.
The officer arrived and located this individual, who was identified as Darek L. Littlethunder, 27 of Minneapolis. During his contact with Littlethunder, the officer was able to verify that there were outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated robbery and parole violation.
Littlethunder was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. During a second search by jail staff, five baggies of a crystal substance were located. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was charged by criminal complaint with felony controlled substance possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.