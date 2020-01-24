A man fired two gunshots in the ceiling of a Big Lake residence during a domestic dispute on the city’s north side.
While no one was injured during the incident, three other people were in the rental property in the 18000 block of Helen Way when the shots were fired.
Andrew W. Kruck, 33 of Big Lake, was arrested after a short stand-off at the residence. Kruck is facing charges of intentionally discharging a firearm while endangering the safety of others and the reckless discharging of a firearm within a municipality. Both are felony offenses.
Two Big Lake police officers were dispatched to the Helen Way residence at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 on a report that gunshots had been fired in the residence.
After the shots were fired, the complainant told officers that two bullet holes were observed in the ceiling of Kruck’s bedroom and a handgun was seen on his bed, according to a statement from the Big Lake Police Department. The weapon was later identified as a .45 caliber handgun.
Kruck initially refused to exit the residence when officers first arrived on scene. However, contact with established with Kruck by phone. Eventually, Kruck was convinced to come outside the residence and surrender to police.
During an interview with Kruck, an investigator with the Big Lake Police Department learned that Kruck had fired the handgun during a dispute with others in the residence. Kruck refused to allow the investigator access to his bedroom, which resulted in the investigator obtaining a search warrant, according to Big Lake Police. With the search warrant in hand, police entered the residence, recovered the handgun and photographed the bullet holes in the ceiling.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, the Helen Way residence where the shooting occurred has generated an abnormal amount of calls for service.
Big Lake Police and the City of Big Lake issued an order to revoke the property owner’s rental license in November under a Big Lake city ordinance that allows the revocation of a rental license for cause, police department officials stated.
The property owners agreed to initiate eviction proceedings on the occupants. According the settlement reached in district court, the occupants are to vacate the property by January 31, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
An early surrender of the property is being undertaken.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.