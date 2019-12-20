state patrol squad MT

BIG LAKE - A Champlin man was taken by ambulance to the Monticello hospital Tuesday, Dec. 10 after being rear-ended by a semi on Highway 10 in Big Lake. 

The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. on Highway 10 at 168th Street in Big Lake.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joseph Paul Hoffman, 46 of Champlin, was traveling west on Highway 10 when his 2012 Dodge Ram pickup hit the rear of a 2006 Peterbilt tractor driven by Todd Steckler, 51 of Buffalo.

The impact caused Hoffman to go off the road and into a right-side ditch, according to the State Patrol.

Hoffman, who the State Patrol says was not wearing his seatbelt, was brought to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Steckler, the driver of the semi tractor, was not injured.

Weather was a factor in the crash, with the State Patrol reporting that road conditions were wet.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene. 

