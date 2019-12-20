BIG LAKE - A Champlin man was taken by ambulance to the Monticello hospital Tuesday, Dec. 10 after being rear-ended by a semi on Highway 10 in Big Lake.
The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. on Highway 10 at 168th Street in Big Lake.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joseph Paul Hoffman, 46 of Champlin, was traveling west on Highway 10 when his 2012 Dodge Ram pickup hit the rear of a 2006 Peterbilt tractor driven by Todd Steckler, 51 of Buffalo.
The impact caused Hoffman to go off the road and into a right-side ditch, according to the State Patrol.
Hoffman, who the State Patrol says was not wearing his seatbelt, was brought to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Steckler, the driver of the semi tractor, was not injured.
Weather was a factor in the crash, with the State Patrol reporting that road conditions were wet.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.