Sunday, March 12
• Agency Assist to State Patrol at our PD for use of our DMT-G, DWI processing.
• Agency Assist to Wright County in locating a male party that fled from them, crashed near Hwy 25 and Harrison. Male located and taken into custody behind residence on Harrison.
• Driver cited for Driving after Revocation on County Road 43.
• Civil standby was provided on Monroe while property retrieved.
• Suspicious Activity on Sterling Drive. Party reports neighbor shooting his dog with a BB gun. Investigation continues.
Saturday, March 11
• Agency Assist to Sherburne County on a medical in Big Lake township.
• Verbal Domestic on Blanding Court, parties separated for the night.
• Welfare check of male party that fell on walking path behind Kilbirnie. Located, everything fine.
• Minor 2 vehicle crash, no injuries, near Lake Ridge Drive.
• Arrested male party on Hwy 25, for Gross Misdemeanor warrant out of Stearns County.
Friday, March 10
• Agency Assist to Sherburne County for possible DANCO violation in Big Lake Township.
• Observed vehicle door open in driveway with no one around on Engle Wood. Contact made with homeowner, forgot to close it when he got home for the evening.
• Theft report was taken on Eagle Lake Road South where package was taken from doorstep.
Thursday, March 9
• Male party arrested for 4th degree DWI on Humboldt Drive.
• Driver cited for Driving after Revocation on Eagle Lake Road.
• Welfare check on Monroe, party did not show up for appointment, contact made, everything fine.
Wednesday, March 8
• Agency Assist to State Patrol for one vehicle in ditch near 168th Street/Hwy 10. No injuries.
• Welfare Check of male party on Truman Drive, everything fine.
Tuesday, March 7
• Agency Assist to State Patrol on Hwy 10/Phyllis. One vehicle crash, no injuries, male arrested for DWI and processed at BLPD for DWI.
• Property Damage report on Engle Wood. Someone hit the mirror on vehicle and drove away. Driver was located, unaware of accident. Insurance info exchanged.
• Agency Assist to Elk River PD on search warrant on Harrison Drive.
• Disturbance on Fern Street, everything fine.
• Welfare Check on Lakeshore Drive, everything fine.
• Harassment complaint on Glenwood, ongoing issue, investigation continues.
• Verbal domestic on Sanford, mediated.
Monday, March 6
• Hit and run crash on Eagle Lake Road South, no injuries. Driver located and cited for leaving scene of accident.
• Driver cited for Driving after Revocation on Hwy 10.
• Agency Assist to Sherburne County on Hwy 25 for DWI arrest.
• Agency Assist to Sherburne County for School bus that was involved in crash in Big Lake Township, no injuries.
Calls for Service
• Calls for Week: 205
• 2022 Calls for Service: 1,965
• Traffic/Enforcement: 49
• Citations: 21
• Arrests: 2
• Medical Emergencies: 11
• Mental Health Holds: 8
• Civil Mediation): 7
• Harassment reports: 2
• Domestics: 2
