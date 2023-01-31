Monday, January 23, 2023

  • Report of possible CSC, investigation continues.
  • Driver issued citation for speed on Hwy 10 and 172nd.
  • Harassment complaint between HS kids, working with SRO to resolve.
  • Minor 2 vehicle crash, no injuries off 197th.
  • Fraud complaint off Norwood Ln, investigation continues.
  • Assist State Patrol on Hwy 10/81 dog hit by car.
  • Assist Sherburne County on TS for DWI investigation.
