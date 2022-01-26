Sunday, Jan. 23
• Pintail St - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• Kilbirnie Rd – Suspicious Activity – Bluetooth speaker had an unknown male’s voice speaking through it. Unknown the cause. Officers will be vigilant in the area.
• Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft from a business. Report submitted for charges and party was trespassed.
• City – Parking Complaints – Plow drivers advised officers of vehicles parked on the street that had to be plowed around. Parking citations issued to vehicles.
• Ormsbee St/Fair Meadows Dr - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Vehicle found unoccupied. Damage to a utility box. Officers investigated scene. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, Jan. 22
• Hwy 10/Lake St S - Vehicle Crash – An officer came across a collision at the intersection. Parties exchanged information on their own.
• County 73/Pond View Ln – Animal Call – Party requested an officer write a deer possession tag for a deer hit by a vehicle.
• Lake St S - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• County 73/Highline Dr - DWI – Caller reported a vehicle in the ditch. Officers made contact with the vehicle and driver. Driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Friday, Jan. 21
• County Rd 43 - Trespassing – Party causing problems with employees of a transportation business. Party was trespassed from the business.
• Ridge Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• County Rd 43 – Theft – A vehicle was stolen while running, unoccupied, in front of a business. Information was shared with neighboring LE agencies. An Elk River PD Sergeant located the vehicle. The vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed. The driver fled on foot. The driver was apprehended and arrested. The driver was booked into Sherburne Jail and charged with several felony and misdemeanor offenses.
• Community Policing – An officer was able to give a gift from the Community Giving Project.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Highland Trl - Harassment – A road rage incident on Hwy 25 continued to the caller’s residence. Officers investigated.
• Pond View Cir – Suspicious Vehicle – Vehicle parked in front of residence over several days. Officer checked registration and attempted to speak with the owner.
• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers took a fraud report.
• Aberdeen Way – Animal Call – Complaint of dog running loose.
• Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers took a fraud report.
• Jefferson Blvd – Hit and Run – Report of damage to vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
• Ormsbee St – Assist other Agency – Assisted another LE agency on a warrant.
• 198th Ave – Fire – Fire in a business. Suppression system put the fire out prior to arrival of emergency personnel.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• Minnesota Ave - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire on an alarm at an apartment building.
• Hwy 25/County 11 - Agency Assist – Vehicle stolen in Monticello that was last seen northbound on Hwy 25. An officer located the vehicle with a party standing next to it on Harrison Dr. The party was detained. Wright County responded. Custody was transferred to Wright County.
• Eagle Lk Rd S/Fair Meadows Dr – Stop Arm Violation – Officers investigated a stop arm
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Norwood Ln - Loud Noise - Report of a loud TV. Party advised of complaint.
• Eagle Lk Rd N – Pick Up Order – Party with a pick-up order was located at a business. Party was arrested and transported to Sherburne Jail.
• Gordon Ln/Esther Pkwy - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a possible fight in the street. Parties contacted denied fighting.
• Fern St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• Sanford Ave - Fire Call – Fire alarm from a residence. False alarm.
• Rose Dr – Security Alarm - Alarm at a business. False alarm.
Monday, Jan. 17
• Lake St S – Property Damage – Party reported a hubcap came off a firetruck and struck his vehicle. Inspected damage with an officer from the fire department.
• Pleasant Ave – Gas Leak – Responded with Big Lake Fire to the smell of gas in a residence.
• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• Station St - Civil Standby - Officers stoodby while a manager spoke with a former employee.
• Eagle Lk Rd/Grace Dr – Check the Welfare – “Elderly female” running along the roadway. No issues were observed.
