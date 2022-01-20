Sunday, Jan. 16
• Meadow Ln – 911 Hang Up – Sherburne Dispatch received a call that was hung up. Officers responded and found a child called 911.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd - Injury Crash - Officer dispatched to a crash scene. Assisted State Patrol providing aid and traffic direction.
• Grace Dr – Suspicious Activity - Officers received a report that a 911 caller shot his sister and still had the gun. Officers gathered information prior to arrival and made contact at the residence. The report was found to be false. Investigation ongoing as to who made the report.
Saturday, Jan. 15
• Lake St S – Traffic Enforcement – An officer observed a vehicle driving the wrong direction on Hwy 10 near Eagle Lk Rd. The officer was able to stop the vehicle on Lake St S. The driver was cited for several violations.
• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - DWI – An officer saw a vehicle in the ditch off Hwy 10. The officer checked the vehicle and contacted an occupant who identified themselves as the driver. The officer assisted the driver with the situation at hand, then conducted a DWI investigation. The driver was arrested for DWI. A test was obtained. The driver was booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Eagle Lk Rd/Highline – Check Welfare - Officers requested to check a male party with long dark hair, running along Eagle Lk Rd. This is a common call that Big Lake Officers receive. (There is a citizen that often runs along Eagle Lk Rd between Hiawatha Ave and Highline Dr during the morning hours. At times, he is called in as a “female with greying black hair” that looks to be “in distress” or “not dressed appropriately for the weather”.)
•Pintail St - Harassment - Harassment between parties.
• Rose Dr - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run while the vehicle owner was inside a business. Damage to rear bumper. Investigation ongoing.
• Lake St S – Snowmobile Complaint – Snowmobiles almost struck a resident as he retrieved his mail. Officers checked the area but did not locate the snowmobiles described.
Friday, Jan. 14
• Loon Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of a court order violation. Officers investigated the report and gathered evidence. A request was made for an agency assist to arrest a party for violating the court order. The party was located and arrested.
• Hwy 10/ 162nd Ln (Railroad Overpass) - Public Assist – Officer provided lights for a tow truck while a vehicle was pulled out of the ditch.
• Winnebago St - Fraud – A resident received a phone call that a relative was in a crash and needed money sent. The resident correctly identified this as a scam.
• Ridge Rd – Animal Complaint – Concern that the neighbor’s dogs were outside all the time. An officer checked the dogs and spoke to the owner and the caller about the situation.
• Minnesota Ave – Pick Up – Requested to check a residence for a party wanted for a crime out of another jurisdiction. Officers checked. The party was not located.
Thursday, Jan. 13
• Hwy 10/168th St - Vehicle Crash – Assisted State Patrol with a vehicle crash.
• Edinburgh Way - Civil Standby - Officers requested to standby while party obtained property.
• Monroe St - Harassment - Report of harassment taken.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd - Officers assisted State Patrol with an injury crash.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
• Rose Dr – Security Alarm – Officers responded to a security alarm at a business. An employee was on site upon their arrival.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
• Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• Henry Rd – Pick Up – Officers attempted to locate a party with outstanding arrest warrants.
• Rose Dr – Suspicious Vehicle – A vehicle was in a parking lot for several days with two flat tires. Contact information obtained from the jurisdiction the owner resided in. Spoke to the owner about the situation.
• Hwy 10/County 17 - Vehicle Crash – Officers assisted State Patrol on a crash with vehicles blocking the roadway.
• County Rd 43 – Security Alarm – Officers dispatched to a security alarm. No issues located.
Monday, Jan. 10
• Rose Dr – Security Alarm – Officers dispatched to a security alarm. No issues located.
• Blackduck Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• Edinburgh Way - Civil Standby - Officers requested to standby while party obtained property.
• County Rd 43 - Warrant Arrest – An officer saw a party known to have an outstanding warrant. Party was contacted. Warrant was confirmed. Party was taken into custody and transported.
• Big Lake City – Community Policing – An officer contacted two households with gift cards from the Community Giving Project.
• Fern St – Theft – Report of theft.
• Fern St – Property Damage – Rear window of vehicle was damaged in the preceding 24 hours. Investigation ongoing.
