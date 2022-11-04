Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, October 30, 2022
• 911 Hang Up – Station St – Responded to an apartment building. No problems found.
• Harassment – Lake Ridge Dr – Report of harassing situation.
• Check Welfare – Henry Rd – Wellbeing check requested.
• Found Property – Humboldt Dr – Found item turned over to an officer.
• Check Welfare – Blanding Ct – Wellbeing check requested.
• Agency Assist – 156th St – Handled a lift assist/medical for deputies busy with a crash.
• Domestic – Sanford Ave – Report of a past action domestic. Documentation requested.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Lake St – Registration check showed the owner was revoked. Stopped vehicle and found the driver was the owner. Cited for driving while revoked.
• Drone Assist – 190th Ave, ER – Assisted ERPD with arial search for a missing juvenile.
Saturday, October 29, 2022
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 11 – Stop for conduct. The driver was suspended. Citation issued for driving while suspended.
• Agency Assist – Lion’s Park – Assisted a deputy on a suspicious person call at the park.
• Suspicious Activity – Traverse Ln – Report of water leaking from a residence. A hose was found to be dripping water.
• Loud Noise – Addison Way – Report of loud music. Officers explained noise ordinance.
• Traffic Complaint – Pond View Cir – Conduct reported. Unable to locate vehicle.
• Traffic Complaint – Lake St/Glenwood – Report of the sound of burnouts. No problems located.
• Juvenile Complaint – Henry Rd – Juveniles scaring residents. Parties gone on arrival.
• Security Alarm – Rose Dr – Officer responded. No problems found.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 11 – Becker PD had a trailer owner run over while the trailer was stolen. Officers assisted looking for the suspects.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Lakeshore – Stop for speed. Citation issued.
• Civil – Lake Ave – Questions about residency rights.
• Security Alarm – 176th St – Responded. Employee tripped alarm.
• Suspicious Vehicle – 198th Ave – Checked a vehicle while conducting a business check.
• Check Welfare – Putnam/Lake St S – Checked a party sleeping on a bench.
• Suspicious Person – Hill St – Report of an unknown person at the caller’s front door. Person was gone when officers arrived.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Assisted a deputy during a vehicle search.
Friday, October 28, 2022
• Suspicious Activity – Aberdeen Way – Juveniles near caller’s vehicle. Gone on arrival.
• Open Door – Minnesota Ave – An officer conducting a business check found an open door. The business was checked and secured.
• Dog Complaint – Atlantic Blvd – Report of barking dogs. Owners contacted.
• Harassment – Eagle Lk Rd S – Report of a driver yelling racial slurs as they went past a residence. Vehicle did not return. The registration was not obtained.
• Civil – Edinburgh Way – Custody issue documented.
• Traffic Stop – Co Rd 81/202nd – Speed on Hwy 10 in 50mph zone. Driver cited.
• Check Welfare – Pond View Cir – Wellbeing check requested.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Report of bins of a sandy material in the intersection. Assisted State Patrol with traffic control while the bins were removed.
• Harassment – PD – Documented harassing situation and spoke to involved parties.
• Public Assist – 198th Ave – Questions about a prior call involving property.
• Domestic – Lake St S – Report of a couple arguing. Mediated. Parties separated.
• Found Property – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – Found property turned over to an officer.
• Found Property – 168th/Hwy 10 – Found item turned over to an officer.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Uninjured party assisted off the floor.
• Dog Complaint – Vernon St – Complaint of barking dogs. Owner spoken with.
• Fraud – Wood Duck Ln – Fraud on online account.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Co Rd 81/Co Rd 73 – Request to check vehicles parked at a road end/field access. Spoke to parties about meeting work crew elsewhere.
Thursday, October 27, 2022
• Traffic Complaint – Martin Ave – Conduct reported. Unable to locate vehicle.
• Fraud – Minnesota Ave – Party used Paypal to hire an escort through Plenty of Fish.
• Fraud – Traverse – Party sent naked photos of themselves through Instagram. Party is now being extorted to pay the recipient to not share the photos.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Marketplace Dr – Report of a driver sitting in a parked car for a lengthy period and acting odd. Vehicle left prior to officer’s arrival.
• Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd/Highline – Conduct reported. Investigated.
• Agency Assist – 172nd St – Assisted deputy on a suspicious activity at a business.
• Harassment – PD – Text messages from various numbers threatening family members.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/168th St – Stop for speed. Citation issued.
• Lost Animal – Mitchell Rd – Request for officers to check the area for a lost dog.
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Lake St S – Checked a stalled vehicle. Provided emergency lights until the vehicle was towed away.
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – Checked a stalled vehicle. Provided emergency lights until vehicle was moved.
• Crash – Rose Dr – Property damage crash in a parking lot. Investigated and documented.
• Dog Complaint – Hiawatha/Isanti – Loose dog. Unable to catch.
• Check Welfare – Nedd St – Wellbeing check requested.
• Traffic Complaint – Lake St/Tarry Town – Conduct reported. Unable to locate.
• Animal Complaint – Wood Duck Ln – Concerns about cats at large. (It is a city ordinance violation for a cat owner to let their cat(s) leave the owner’s property.)
• Harassment – PD – Harassment report taken.
• Fraud – Station St – Report taken of fraudulent online account activity.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/172nd – Stop for moving and equipment. A vehicle search was conducted. A controlled substance was located. A passenger was arrested for possession of controlled substance. The driver showed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI. A warrant was obtained, and a sample collected. Both parties were booked into the Sherburne Jail.
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
• Suspicious Person – Minnesota Ave – Request a check of two parties wearing all black, standing near pine trees. Parties were gone when an officer arrived.
• Civil – Chippewa – Property manager called for assistance with a property issue.
• Fraud – Edinburgh Way – Report of a credit card opened in the caller’s name by a party met on an online dating service.
• Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Officers responded. Fire suppression system put fire out.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 81/Hwy 10 – Assisted deputies on a multiple vehicle crash.
• Domestic – Gunter Way – Report of a domestic. Officers responded, investigated, and mediated.
• Check Welfare – Pond View Cir – Wellbeing check requested.
• Conservation – Co Rd 73/ Co Rd 81 – A deer hit by a car was dispatched to end suffering.
• Warrant Arrest – Sterling Dr – Arrested a party with a Wright Co warrant. Transported to a meeting location with a Wright County Deputy.
• Gas Leak – Highline/Tartan – Officers and BLFD responded to a gas line struck. Highline Drive was shut down on both sides of the site until the leak was stopped.
• Harassment – Jefferson Blvd – A business reported harassing phone calls from juveniles.
• Traffic Stop – Lakeshore/Sherburne – Stop for equipment. The driver was found to have a suspended license and was cited for driving while suspended.
Monday, October 24, 2022
• Traffic Stop – Co Rd 73/Pond View Ln – Stop for equipment. Driver was found to not have a driver’s license. Cited.
• Parking Complaint – Martin Ave – Request for officer to document and contact a business about their vehicle parked in a private parking lot.
• Check Welfare – Aberdeen Way – Party called 911 for a ride as they were cold. Checked party and investigated the situation. Assisted the party to a safe location.
• Fraud – Minnesota Ave – A Facebook scam provided a pop-up with a chance to win an Iphone. Party was instructed to send money to receive the phone.
• Theft – Lake St S – Report taken. Investigated.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 11/157th St – Assisted Becker PD with traffic control for a crash involving a semi, an electrical line, and a fire.
• Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Officers responded. Fire put out by suppression system.
• Carbon Monoxide Alarm – Sterling Dr – Officers and BLFD responded. Changed batteries in detectors. No other issues found.
• Public Assist – Norwood Ln – Officers requested to assist with an upset adult. Officers responded and de-escalated the situation.
