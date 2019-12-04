Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

• Darek Littlethunder – (Age 27 – Minneapolis, MN) – 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Arrest Warrant Aggravated Robbery

• Jerrid Rouschar – (Age 30 – Monticello, MN) – Fleeing Police (Vehicle), No Insurance (Driver), Driving After Revocation, Arrest Warrant Felony Assault

• Adam Dixon – (Age 27, Roseville MN) – Intent to Escape Motor Vehicle Tax, No Insurance, Driving While Revoked

• David Kent – (Age 54, Ramsey, MN) – 3rd Degree Driving While Impaired

