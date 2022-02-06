Big Lake Police Report: 

Sunday, Jan. 30

• Eagle Lk Rd N – Property Damage Crash - Officer dispatched to take a crash report.

• Aberdeen Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.

• 176th St – Security Alarm – Officers responded to a security alarm. No issues.

Saturday, Jan. 29

• Fern St - Civil Complaint – Party unable to pay cab fare.

• Ormsbee St – Fireworks Complaint - Officers checked the area for arial fireworks.

• Eagle Lk Rd N – Property Damage Crash – Officers responded to a fender bender in a parking lot. Obtained information for an informational report. 

• Waseca St – Animal Call – Found dog. Was brought to Monticello Animal Shelter. 

• Jefferson Blvd – Security Alarm – Officers responded. No issues. 

Friday, Jan. 28

• Jefferson Blvd – Security Alarm – Officers responded. No issues.

• Henry Rd – Agency Assist – Found property in Wright County. Officers contacted owner. 

• Beaver Dr - Civil Standby - Officer stoodby while party obtain personal property.

• Edinburgh Way - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a mailbox.

 Thursday, Jan. 27

• Lake Mitchell/Big Lake – Misc Officer – A vehicle got stuck in the channel.

• Railroad Tracks – Cross Arm Malfunction – BNSF notified and corrected issue.

• Jefferson Blvd – Check Welfare – An intoxicated party was screaming while walking down the road. Party was assisted to a safe location. 

Wednesday, Jan. 26

• Forest Rd – Agency Assist – Redwood County requested Officers attempt to locate and arrest a party on a court order violation. Party was located and taken into custody. Booked into Sherburne Jail. 

• Eagle Lk Rd S/Marcia Dr – Property Damage Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Property Damage Crash – Assisted State Patrol with a crash on Hwy 10.

• Aberdeen Way - Fraud – Party received a text notifying their debit card was used at an ATM and to follow a link in the text message. Text and link is a scam. Report taken. 

• Blackduck Ln - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

• Lee St – Animal Call – Found dog. Dog was reunited with owner. 

• Martin Ave/ Fern St - Injury Crash - Officer dispatched to a crash scene.  Individuals found to be injured. Ambulance responded. Vehicles were towed. Report completed. 

• Lake St S - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a mailbox after spinning out. Information obtained and documented. 

• Henry Rd - Harassment - Officer took a report of harassment.

Monday, Jan. 24

• Station St - Fraud – Officer took a report of credit fraud. Accounts opened in the party’s name.

• Euclid Ave - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire on a fire alarm in an apartment building.

• Hwy 25/County 14 – Agency Assist – Assisted State Patrol and Sherburne County on an injury crash in the intersection. 

• Kilbirnie Rd – Agency Assist – Requested by Fridley PD to contact a vehicle owner to verify vehicle was not stolen. 

Incident report: 

• Calls for Service: 154

• 2022 Calls for Service: 662

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 27

• Citations: 10

• Arrests: 1

• Medical Emergency Calls: 15

• Mental Health/Check Welfare: 11

• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 5

