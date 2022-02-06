Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, Jan. 30
• Eagle Lk Rd N – Property Damage Crash - Officer dispatched to take a crash report.
• Aberdeen Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• 176th St – Security Alarm – Officers responded to a security alarm. No issues.
Saturday, Jan. 29
• Fern St - Civil Complaint – Party unable to pay cab fare.
• Ormsbee St – Fireworks Complaint - Officers checked the area for arial fireworks.
• Eagle Lk Rd N – Property Damage Crash – Officers responded to a fender bender in a parking lot. Obtained information for an informational report.
• Waseca St – Animal Call – Found dog. Was brought to Monticello Animal Shelter.
• Jefferson Blvd – Security Alarm – Officers responded. No issues.
Friday, Jan. 28
• Jefferson Blvd – Security Alarm – Officers responded. No issues.
• Henry Rd – Agency Assist – Found property in Wright County. Officers contacted owner.
• Beaver Dr - Civil Standby - Officer stoodby while party obtain personal property.
• Edinburgh Way - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a mailbox.
Thursday, Jan. 27
• Lake Mitchell/Big Lake – Misc Officer – A vehicle got stuck in the channel.
• Railroad Tracks – Cross Arm Malfunction – BNSF notified and corrected issue.
• Jefferson Blvd – Check Welfare – An intoxicated party was screaming while walking down the road. Party was assisted to a safe location.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
• Forest Rd – Agency Assist – Redwood County requested Officers attempt to locate and arrest a party on a court order violation. Party was located and taken into custody. Booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Eagle Lk Rd S/Marcia Dr – Property Damage Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Property Damage Crash – Assisted State Patrol with a crash on Hwy 10.
• Aberdeen Way - Fraud – Party received a text notifying their debit card was used at an ATM and to follow a link in the text message. Text and link is a scam. Report taken.
• Blackduck Ln - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
• Lee St – Animal Call – Found dog. Dog was reunited with owner.
• Martin Ave/ Fern St - Injury Crash - Officer dispatched to a crash scene. Individuals found to be injured. Ambulance responded. Vehicles were towed. Report completed.
• Lake St S - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a mailbox after spinning out. Information obtained and documented.
• Henry Rd - Harassment - Officer took a report of harassment.
Monday, Jan. 24
• Station St - Fraud – Officer took a report of credit fraud. Accounts opened in the party’s name.
• Euclid Ave - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire on a fire alarm in an apartment building.
• Hwy 25/County 14 – Agency Assist – Assisted State Patrol and Sherburne County on an injury crash in the intersection.
• Kilbirnie Rd – Agency Assist – Requested by Fridley PD to contact a vehicle owner to verify vehicle was not stolen.
Incident report:
• Calls for Service: 154
• 2022 Calls for Service: 662
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 27
• Citations: 10
• Arrests: 1
• Medical Emergency Calls: 15
• Mental Health/Check Welfare: 11
• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 5
