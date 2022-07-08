Sunday, July 3, 2022
• City Wide – Fireworks Complaint – Officers responded to four separate fireworks complaints. Several parties were contacted.
• Hwy 10/Cty Rd 43 – Traffic Stop/DWI Arrest – Stopped for moving violations. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested. Test conducted. Driver booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Lake St N – Agency Assist – MN DNR Officer asked for an officer to contact a party.
• Trillium/Prairie – Juvenile Complaint – Juveniles climbing on construction equipment. Juveniles ran away when officers arrived.
• Hwy 10/Liberty Ln – Agency Assist – An officer assisted Becker PD on a traffic stop with a vehicle search.
• Station St – Civil – Child custody issues. Documented.
• Hwy 10/Cty Rd 43 – Order Violation – Report of an order violation. Investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/Cty 43 – Hit and Run – Officers checked the area for suspect vehicle in a hit and run. State Patrol took the crash report.
• 180th Ct – Agency Assist – Officers handled a 911 Hang Up for Sherburne Deputies. No issues.
• Lake Ave – Property Damage – Mailbox damaged by a vehicle. Investigation conducted.
• Lake Ridge Dr – Hit and Run – Vehicle struck overnight while parked on the street. Investigation ongoing.
• Pond View Dr – Property Damage – A rock was thrown at the caller’s vehicle. Officers investigated. A suspect returned to the scene and was identified. The party had a warrant, was arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Station St – Trespass – Officer called to speak to juveniles using complex pool. Parties spoken with.
Saturday, July 2, 2022
• Cty Rd 5 – Agency Assist – A vehicle was stolen in Zimmerman. The vehicle engaged in a pursuit on County Rd 5 with Deputies. BLPD Officers assisted with getting the vehicle stopped and taking the driver into custody.
• 205th Ave – Fire Alarm – Officers and BLFD responded. No problems.
• Teal St – Suspicious Activity – Officers called to check a party at a construction site that did not seem to belong there. Party checked. No problems.
• William St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance.
• Northstar Rail Station – Suspicious Person – An officer on patrol checked a person at the rail station. The person had an outstanding warrant, was arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Polk St – Civil – Officers provided a civil standby for retrieval of property.
• Henry Rd – Domestic – Officers responded. A party fled the residence on foot. Officers confirmed a crime was committed. Party that fled was the suspect. A Sherburne Deputy assisted officers. The subject was located, arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Friday, July 1, 2022
• Lakeshore Dr – Juvenile Complaint – Officers called to contact a group of juveniles about an item thrown at a boat. Officers investigated and contacted parents.
• Lake St S – Ordinance Violation – An officer on patrol contacted two about alcohol in public.
• Henry Rd – Suspicious Activity – Officers called to speak to parties about consuming alcohol in their vehicle in a parking lot. Parties spoken with.
• Station St – Civil – Officers called to document a civil situation.
• Donna Ct – Civil – Vehicle purchaser had trouble getting vehicle title. Officer checked registration and contacted prior owner about transferring title.
• Mount Curve Ave – Lift Assist – Officers and BLFD responded to assist a party.
• Forest Rd – Dog Complaint – Dog at large. Officer spoke to caller and dog owner.
• Martin Ave – Hit and Run – Officer called to investigate a hit and run in a parking lot.
• Sterling Dr – Security Alarm – Officers checked residence. No problems.
• Eagle Lk Rd N – Found Person – Child alone outside. Officer located a caregiver and contacted child’s parent.
• Hwy 10/Lake St S – Crash – Vehicle struck a pedestrian on a bicycle. Officers investigated the crash. No medical care wanted.
• Jefferson Blvd – Crash – Rear end crash in private parking lot. Officers investigated.
• Lakeshore Dr – Suspicious Activity – Mailbox unscrewed from the post.
• Egret Ave – Suspicious Activity – A party received a phone call from an unknown person. The person said the police were after them and asked for bank account information.
• Highland Ave – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance. Separated the parties.
Thursday, June 30, 2022
• Station St – Civil – Questions about a civil custody situation.
• Helen Way – Dog Call – Aggressive dog charging fence.
• Fern St – Civil – Questions about abandoned property.
• Hwy 10/Cty 18 – Grass Fire – Officers responded to a grass fire in the ditch.
• Lake St S – Dog Call – Officer requested to check outside conditions. No problems.
• 204th Ave – Crash – Two vehicle crash. Investigation conducted.
• Martin Ave – Fire Alarm – Responded and found smoke on 2nd floor of building. Assisted evacuating residents while BLFD responded and located source.
• Main St; ER – Drone – An officer responded to Elk River with the department drone to search an area for a robbery suspect.
• Main St; ER – Agency Assist – Officer responded to assist with perimeter to locate a robbery suspect.
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
• Sterling Dr – Check Welfare – Officers requested to check on a party that consumed a large amount of alcohol. Party contacted. • Station St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance.
• Station St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance.
• Spud Fest – Harassment – Report made for an incident that occurred.
• Aberdeen Way – Security Alarm – Officers checked residence. No issues found.
• Oak Cir – Trespass – Questions about trespassing. Officer spoke to party.
• Eagle Lk Rd S – Vehicle Fire – Vehicle on fire near a residence. Officers assisted BLFD.
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
• Corrinne Dr – Security Alarm – Officers responded to residence. No issues found.
Monday, June 27, 2022
• Inverness Way – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance.
• Minnesota Ave – Suspicious Activity – Parties congregating on school property after hours. Advised and sent on their way.
• Waseca – Lift Assist – Officers and BLFD assisted party.
• Wood Duck Ln – Dog Call – Follow up questions about prior dog complaint.
• Station St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance.
• Eagle Lk Rd – Property Damage – Brick used to smash back window over the past few days. Investigation ongoing.
• Edinburgh Way – Check Welfare – Requested to check party’s mental/emotional status and offered help.
• Station St – Check Welfare – Party made concerning comments. Officer assisted a deputy with the party that went to a residence in the township. Co-Responder was called out to speak with the party.
• Henry Rd – Disturbance – Report made concerning a disturbing event.
• Delta St – ATV Complaint – Juvenile riding ATV on the sidewalk. Parents directed to the city code for what is permissible for ATV use in the city.
• Julie Way – Dog Bite – An officer investigated a dog bite report.
• 198th Ave – Obscenity – Report of public urination. Spoke to party.
• Hwy 10/Lake St S – DWI – An officer checked a stalled vehicle and noticed signs of impairment. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested. Booked into Sherburne.
