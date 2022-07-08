Sunday, July 3, 2022

• City Wide – Fireworks Complaint – Officers responded to four separate fireworks complaints. Several parties were contacted. 

• Hwy 10/Cty Rd 43 – Traffic Stop/DWI Arrest – Stopped for moving violations. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested. Test conducted. Driver booked into Sherburne Jail.

• Lake St N – Agency Assist – MN DNR Officer asked for an officer to contact a party. 

• Trillium/Prairie – Juvenile Complaint – Juveniles climbing on construction equipment. Juveniles ran away when officers arrived.

• Hwy 10/Liberty Ln – Agency Assist – An officer assisted Becker PD on a traffic stop with a vehicle search. 

• Station St – Civil – Child custody issues. Documented.

• Hwy 10/Cty Rd 43 – Order Violation – Report of an order violation. Investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/Cty 43 – Hit and Run – Officers checked the area for suspect vehicle in a hit and run. State Patrol took the crash report. 

• 180th Ct – Agency Assist – Officers handled a 911 Hang Up for Sherburne Deputies. No issues. 

• Lake Ave – Property Damage – Mailbox damaged by a vehicle. Investigation conducted.

• Lake Ridge Dr – Hit and Run – Vehicle struck overnight while parked on the street. Investigation ongoing. 

• Pond View Dr – Property Damage – A rock was thrown at the caller’s vehicle. Officers investigated. A suspect returned to the scene and was identified. The party had a warrant, was arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail. 

• Station St – Trespass – Officer called to speak to juveniles using complex pool. Parties spoken with. 

Saturday, July 2, 2022

• Cty Rd 5 – Agency Assist – A vehicle was stolen in Zimmerman. The vehicle engaged in a pursuit on County Rd 5 with Deputies. BLPD Officers assisted with getting the vehicle stopped and taking the driver into custody. 

• 205th Ave – Fire Alarm – Officers and BLFD responded. No problems. 

• Teal St – Suspicious Activity – Officers called to check a party at a construction site that did not seem to belong there. Party checked. No problems. 

• William St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance. 

• Northstar Rail Station – Suspicious Person – An officer on patrol checked a person at the rail station. The person had an outstanding warrant, was arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail. 

• Polk St – Civil – Officers provided a civil standby for retrieval of property. 

• Henry Rd – Domestic – Officers responded. A party fled the residence on foot. Officers confirmed a crime was committed. Party that fled was the suspect. A Sherburne Deputy assisted officers. The subject was located, arrested, and booked into Sherburne Jail. 

Friday, July 1, 2022

• Lakeshore Dr – Juvenile Complaint – Officers called to contact a group of juveniles about an item thrown at a boat. Officers investigated and contacted parents. 

• Lake St S – Ordinance Violation – An officer on patrol contacted two about alcohol in public. 

• Henry Rd – Suspicious Activity – Officers called to speak to parties about consuming alcohol in their vehicle in a parking lot. Parties spoken with.

• Station St – Civil – Officers called to document a civil situation. 

• Donna Ct – Civil – Vehicle purchaser had trouble getting vehicle title. Officer checked registration and contacted prior owner about transferring title. 

• Mount Curve Ave – Lift Assist – Officers and BLFD responded to assist a party. 

• Forest Rd – Dog Complaint – Dog at large. Officer spoke to caller and dog owner.

• Martin Ave – Hit and Run – Officer called to investigate a hit and run in a parking lot.

• Sterling Dr – Security Alarm – Officers checked residence. No problems. 

• Eagle Lk Rd N – Found Person – Child alone outside. Officer located a caregiver and contacted child’s parent. 

• Hwy 10/Lake St S – Crash – Vehicle struck a pedestrian on a bicycle. Officers investigated the crash. No medical care wanted. 

• Jefferson Blvd – Crash – Rear end crash in private parking lot. Officers investigated. 

• Lakeshore Dr – Suspicious Activity – Mailbox unscrewed from the post. 

• Egret Ave – Suspicious Activity – A party received a phone call from an unknown person. The person said the police were after them and asked for bank account information.

• Highland Ave – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance. Separated the parties. 

Thursday, June 30, 2022

• Station St – Civil – Questions about a civil custody situation. 

• Helen Way – Dog Call – Aggressive dog charging fence. 

• Fern St – Civil – Questions about abandoned property. 

• Hwy 10/Cty 18 – Grass Fire – Officers responded to a grass fire in the ditch.

• Lake St S – Dog Call – Officer requested to check outside conditions. No problems.

• 204th Ave – Crash – Two vehicle crash. Investigation conducted. 

• Martin Ave – Fire Alarm – Responded and found smoke on 2nd floor of building. Assisted evacuating residents while BLFD responded and located source. 

• Main St; ER – Drone – An officer responded to Elk River with the department drone to search an area for a robbery suspect. 

• Main St; ER – Agency Assist – Officer responded to assist with perimeter to locate a robbery suspect. 

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

• Sterling Dr – Check Welfare – Officers requested to check on a party that consumed a large amount of alcohol. Party contacted. • Station St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance.

• Station St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance. 

• Spud Fest – Harassment – Report made for an incident that occurred.

• Aberdeen Way – Security Alarm – Officers checked residence. No issues found.

• Oak Cir – Trespass – Questions about trespassing. Officer spoke to party.

• Eagle Lk Rd S – Vehicle Fire – Vehicle on fire near a residence. Officers assisted BLFD.

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

• Corrinne Dr – Security Alarm – Officers responded to residence. No issues found. 

Monday, June 27, 2022

• Inverness Way – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance. 

• Minnesota Ave – Suspicious Activity – Parties congregating on school property after hours. Advised and sent on their way. 

• Waseca – Lift Assist – Officers and BLFD assisted party. 

• Wood Duck Ln – Dog Call – Follow up questions about prior dog complaint.

• Station St – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance. 

• Eagle Lk Rd – Property Damage – Brick used to smash back window over the past few days. Investigation ongoing. 

• Edinburgh Way – Check Welfare – Requested to check party’s mental/emotional status and offered help. 

• Station St – Check Welfare – Party made concerning comments. Officer assisted a deputy with the party that went to a residence in the township. Co-Responder was called out to speak with the party.

• Henry Rd – Disturbance – Report made concerning a disturbing event. 

• Delta St – ATV Complaint – Juvenile riding ATV on the sidewalk. Parents directed to the city code for what is permissible for ATV use in the city. 

• Julie Way – Dog Bite – An officer investigated a dog bite report.

• 198th Ave – Obscenity – Report of public urination. Spoke to party. 

• Hwy 10/Lake St S – DWI – An officer checked a stalled vehicle and noticed signs of impairment. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested. Booked into Sherburne.

