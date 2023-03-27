Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, March 26
• Suspicious Activity – Jefferson Blvd – Gas tank tampered with while parked at a business.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor.
• Juvenile Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd/Park Ave – Report of parties on skateboards riding across the road. Juveniles spoken with about unsafe activity.
• Theft – Henry Rd – Personal property taken, possibly by a guest.
• Found Animal – Rose Dr – Dog brought to PD and later reunited with owner.
Saturday, March 25
• 911 Hang Up – Glenwood Ave – Responded. Accidental dial.
• Animal Complaint – Grace Dr – Caller’s cat was stuck in a storm train. Cat was rescued.
• Agency Assist – 182nd Ave – Assisted Deputy on a domestic call.
• Community Policing – Minnesota Ave – Stopped by a birthday party to let the guests see the police car.
• 911 Hang Up – William St – Responded. Accidental dial.
• Warrant Arrest – Forest Rd – Officers attempted to locate a party with a warrant. Contact was made. The party was taken into custody and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Security Alarm – Humboldt Dr – Responded. No problems found.
• Dog Complaint – Station St – Request check of dogs in a vehicle.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 25/Co Rd 11 – Assisted State Patrol on a medical emergency.
• Agency Assist – 191st St – Assisted Deputies on a medical emergency with helicopter response.
• Disturbance – Martin Ave – Report of the sound of parties fighting. Mediated.
Friday, March 24
• Traffic Stop – Lake St S/Tarry Town Rd – Stop for speed. Vehicle search conducted. Citation issued.
• Dog Complaint – Ormsbee St – Aggressive dogs. Owner spoken with.
• Crash – Rose Dr – Crash in private parking lot. Report taken.
• Traffic Stop – Co Rd 81/204th Ave – Stop for equipment. Vehicle searched. Report submitted to County Attorney for potential charging.
• CO Alarm – Norwood Dr – Responded with BLFD. Faulty alarm going off.
Thursday, March 23
• Disturbance – 204th Ave – Issue between neighbors.
• Crash – Eagle Lk Rd S – Property damage crash.
• Warrant Attempt – Forest Rd – Report of a party with a warrant. No contact.
• 911 Hang Up – Station St – Responded. No problems found.
• Public Assist – Eagle Lk Rd/Hwy 10 – Stalled vehicle blocking the roadway. Assisted owner moving the vehicle.
Wednesday, March 22
• Theft – Rose Dr – Theft through bad checks.
• Theft – Glenwood Ave – Theft from a vehicle.
• Theft – Independence Dr – Theft of items from residence, suspected to be guests.
• Open Door – Jefferson Blvd – Unsecure door found during a business security check.
• 911 Hang Up – Highland Trl – Responded. Children playing with a phone.
Tuesday, March 21
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 14 – Assisted a Deputy on a domestic call.
• Agency Assist – 203rd Ave – Assisted a Deputy on a disturbance call.
• Disturbance – Martin Ave – A patron became disgruntled when they were denied permission to pet another patron’s service animal.
• Community Policing – BLPD – Car seat inspection appointment at the PD.
• 911 Hang Up – Norwood Dr – Responded. Pocket dial.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor.
Monday, March 20
• Agency Assist – BLPD – Assisted a State Trooper with a DWI arrest.
• Agency Assist – 214th Ave – Assisted a Deputy on a medical emergency call.
• Dog Complaint – Loon Dr – Report of a dog off its owner’s property, “dog at large”.
• Fraud – Pond View Dr – Report of an overpayment scam.
• Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Responded. False alarm.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor.
• Vandalism – Karen Ln – Porta potty spray painted.
• Crash – Eagle Lake Rd/Hiawatha Ave – 3 vehicle crash at the intersection.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party off the floor.
