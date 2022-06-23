Sunday, June 19, 2022
• Earl Rd – Domestic – Officers called for a family disturbance. Mediated.
• Lake St S – Check Welfare – Officer asked to check on a party that made vague self-harm comments.
• 200th Ave – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies on a security alarm.
• Lakeshore Dr – Check Welfare – Call of a party that passed out. Party left prior to arrival.
• Ormsbee St/Lake St S – Check Welfare – Party on a bike acting disorderly toward motorists. Officer made contact. Concerns for party’s safety due to heat and alcohol consumption. Party was transported and left in the care of family.
• Lakeshore Dr – Agency Assist – Officer requested to look for a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Elk River.
• Lakeshore Dr – Parking Complaint – Complaint of vehicles parking improperly in Lakeside Park parking lot.
• Lakeshore Dr – Parking Complaint – Officer requested to help with parking at Lakeside Park. Officers mediated several issues with patrons and restore order.
• Euclid Ave – Traffic Complaint – Complaint of speeders on road. Information shared for enforcement.
• Hill St N – Security Alarm – Officers responded and checked the residence. No signs of problems.
• 198th Ave – Disturbance – Officers called for a party that refused to exit a cab. The officer assisted the party to their room.
Saturday, June 18, 2022
• Blackduck Ln – Disturbance – Parties arguing. Officers mediated.
• Monroe St – Harassment – Information received. Officer mediated between parties.
• Martin Ave – Dog Call – Dog inside a vehicle in hot weather. Owner located.
• Hudson Ave – Agency Assist – Officers received information about harassment from other boaters on the water. Information passed on to Sherburne County as Deputies have jurisdiction of the water.
• Sherburne Ave – 911 Hang Up – Officers responded and found it was a pocket dial.
• Ormsbee St/Meadow Ln – Dog Call – Complaint of aggressive dogs. Officer investigated.
• January St – Dog Call – Dog at large and unfriendly toward people. Owner contacted.
• Cty Rd 43 – Security Alarm – Officers responded. False trip by employee. No problems.
• Wood Duck Ln – Harassment – Juveniles throwing rocks at residence. Parents contacted.
Friday, June 17, 2022
• Esther Pkwy – Loud Noise – Officers called for a noise complaint. Spoke to residents.
• Powell St N – Agency Assist – St Cloud PD requested an Officer contact the registered owner of an abandoned vehicle. Contact made and information shared.
• Mitchell Rd – Fire Call – Report of gas grill tank leaking. Officers and BLFD responded and made the situation safe.
• Hiawatha Ave – Fire Call – Smell of smoke. Officers and BLFD responded. Found melted wires.
• Drake Cir – Suspicious Vehicle – Report of a driver acting oddly. An Officer responded but the vehicle left the area.
• Ormsbee St/Providence Dr – ATV Complaint – Dirtbike riding up and down the road. An Officer checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
• 205th Ave/172nd – Animal Call – Report of a large snake on the side of the road. The caller was concerned it was a pet that escaped. Officer was unable to locate the snake.
• Cty Rd 43 – Security Alarm – Officers responded. Employee trip. No problems.
Thursday, June 16, 2022
• Industrial Dr – Suspicious Activity – Call of two parties next to a business that ran when the caller drove past. An Officer checked the area for damage and the parties.
• Hwy 25/Cty Rd 17 – Traffic Stop/DWI Arrest – Vehicle stopped for equipment and moving violation. DWI investigation conducted on the driver. Driver was arrested.
• Manitou St – Found Person – A child was found alone along Cty Rd 73. A parent retrieved the child from the caller prior to officers arriving. Officer spoke with parents.
• Highline/Cty Rd 5 – Traffic Complaint – Call of a possible impaired driver. An officer checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
• Powell Cir W – Fire Alarm – Officers responded to a fire alarm. Found food burned. No further problems.
• Shore Acres Dr – Vehicle Tampering – Report taken of vehicle tampering.
• Sherburne Ave – Found Property – License plate found in car wash. Returned to owner.
• Lakeshore Dr – Found Property – Items returned to owner.
• Eagle Lk Rd N – Fraud – Report taken. Investigation ongoing.
• 177th St – Civil – Officer called about payroll questions.
• Burlwood Cir – Loud Music – Anonymous caller reported loud music. Officer responded but did not hear anything. Resident advised of the complaint.
• Cty Rd 5 – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne County on a security alarm.
• Station St – Domestic – Officers called for a family disturbance. Mediated.
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
• Martin Ave – Suspicious Activity – Caller received a notice that an Apple AirTag was in her proximity for a significant period while driving. Officers checked the vehicle. The AirTag was no longer in proximity to provide a signal.
• Mitchell Rd – Domestic – Officers mediated a family disturbance. Parties separated.
• Hwy 10/Cty Rd 81 – Warrant – A registration check showed the vehicle owner had a warrant. The vehicle was stopped. The owner was contacted and arrested for the warrant.
• Lakeshore Dr – Suspicious Vehicle – Officer contacted four people in the park after hours.
• Gunter Way – Check Welfare – Officer requested to check a party sleeping or passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.
• Henry Rd – Check Welfare – Officer requested to check on a person walking on the train tracks. Officers checked the area but did not locate the person.
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
• Eagle Lk Rd/Minnesota Ave – Traffic Complaint – Information taken about an exchange between bicyclist and vehicle.
• Lake Ridge Dr – Disturbance – Officers called for a person out of control. Person was intoxicated, and in violation of probation restrictions. Probation Officer was contacted and signed an order for arrest. Officers arrested party. An Officer was assaulted. Party was transported to Sherburne Jail.
• Lakeshore Dr – Dog Call – Caller did not like that a dog was being walked around the lake when it was hot outside.
• Jefferson Blvd – Theft – Report of catalytic converter cut off vehicle.
• 198th Ave – Security Alarm – Officers responded to a security alarm. No problems found.
• Cty Rd 68 – Agency Assist – An Officer handled a lift assist call for Sherburne County.
• Euclid Ave – Suspicious Activity – Party climbed into an apartment through a window. Officers contacted parties.
• Lake St S/Pleasant Ave – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment. Vehicle search conducted. Occupant arrested for a warrant.
• Hwy 25/I-94 – K9 Assist – Bruno was requested for a vehicle sniff in Monticello.
Monday, June 13, 2022
• Jefferson Blvd – Grass Fire – Ditch on fire. Extinguished by business patrons. BLFD responded to put more water on the area.
• Julie Way – Order Violation – Officers witnessed a court order violation and arrested a party for the violation.
• Park Ave – Check Welfare – Officers asked to contact party that could not be reached by family.
• Eagle Lk Rd/Hwy 10 – Crash – An Officer saw a motorcyclist on the ground next to their downed motorcycle. Rider tried to pull over and dropped the bike. Party was checked by EMS.
• Loon Dr – Order Violation – Report taken and submitted to county attorney.
• Hwy 10/Cty Rd 50 – K9 Assist – Bruno assisted a BL Officer with a vehicle sniff. Drugs located in the vehicle.
• Hwy 10/Cty Rd 50 – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment violations. Two occupants were found to have warrants. A third occupant was arrested for possession of controlled substance.
