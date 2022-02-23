• 100 blk Eagle Lk Rd N – Vehicle off Road – Vehicle stuck on a snowbank next to a business driveway. A tow assisted the vehicle. The driver’s license was revoked. A citation was issued.

• Lagoon Ave – Traffic Complaint – Vehicles speeding. An officer monitored the area for conduct.

• Pleasant Ave – Suspicious Activity – Shadows of people behind a residence. Officers checked. No problems found.

• Mitchell Rd - Hit and Run – Vehicle struck while parked in a driveway. Investigation ongoing.

• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.

• Station St – 911 Hang Up – Call from a building phone. No problems located. 

• Lake St/Norwood Dr – Traffic Stop – Contact for registration violation. Revoked driver, odor of marijuana, no insurance, open bottle, drug paraphernalia. Vehicle towed. Citation issued. 

• Powell St – Domestic Disturbance – Officers mediated a domestic and parties separated. 

• Oregon Ave – Fraud – Report taken of credit card/online account fraud.

• Station St – Suspicious Vehicle – Vehicle parked in a lot with the driver’s door open and no one around. The officer contacted the owner. No issues. 

• Independence/Harrison – Traffic Stop – Contact for license issue. Revoked driver and no insurance. Citation issued. 

• City Wide – Parking – Officers enforced winter parking. Eleven citations issued. 

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Sterling Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Hwy 10/County 81 - DWI – Vehicle in the ditch. Caller believed driver was impaired. Officers responded and conducted a DWI investigation. The driver was arrested for DWI. Booked into Sherburne County Jail.

• Pond View Dr – Juvenile Complaint – Report of disorderly juvenile. Officers mediated. 

• Rose Dr – Found Property – Officer attempted to contact the owner. Item brought to the PD for safe keeping. 

• 168th St/Hwy 10 - Warrant Arrest – Vehicle registration showed the owner had a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted. The owner was contacted. The warrant was confirmed. The party was booked into Sherburne Jail. 

• City Wide – Parking – Officers enforced winter parking. Six citations issued. 

• Hwy 10/County 17 – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for registration and equipment. Odor of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in view. A search produced substance and drug paraphernalia. Citation issued. 

Friday, Feb. 18

• Lake St S/Pleasant Ave – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for equipment. Odor of marijuana. A search produced substance and paraphernalia. Citation issued. 

• Euclid Ave - Trespassing – Officer requested to have a party leave a property. The officer assisted in getting the party gas for their vehicle and the party left. 

• County 43/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries. Information exchanged and report completed. 

• Martin Ave – Abandoned Vehicle – A business called on a damaged vehicle that was parked for several days in their lot. An officer assisted contacting the owner to have the vehicle moved. 

• Aberdeen Way – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies on a warrant attempt.

• Leighton Dr – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies with a warrant attempt. 

• Mitchell Rd – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies with a warrant attempt.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for equipment. Driver was revoked. Citation issued. 

Thursday, Feb. 17

• Lake St N – Public Assist – Request for an officer to help with a key that would not unlock the door to the house. The officer found damage that prevented the key from working.

• Helen Way - Civil Standby - Officer requested to standby while party obtained property.

• High School – Community Policing – Officers assisted sending-off the girls’ gymnastics team.

• Fern St – Agency Assist – Officer requested to accompany Sherburne Health and Human Services on a home visit. 

• Leighton Dr - Property Damage - Report taken of damage to property.

• Kilbirnie Rd – Animal Call – Dog barking. Contact made at residence to correct issue. 

• Hwy 10/Lake St – Vehicle Crash – Crash with injury. Officers assisted State Patrol. 

 Wednesday, Feb. 16

• Independence Dr - Fire Call – Smoke alarm sounding. Officers assisted in changing battery.

• Lakeshore Dr – Lift Assist – Officers called to lift a party that fell into the snow. 

• Adams St – Burglary – Party reported property was taken from his residence while he was away for several months. Prior contact showed the party was evicted several months prior. 

• Harrison Dr – Drug Complaint – Report of marijuana smell from a residence. 

Tuesday, Feb. 15

• Pond View Cir - Juvenile Complaint – Officers taking a runaway report when juvenile was located.

• County 81/204th Ave – Animal Call – Dog running loose in the road. Officer checked the area.

• Helen Way - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance. An individual was assaulted. Suspect was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail for Domestic Assault.

• Park Ave – Agency Assist – Request to contact party regarding a gas drive-off in Iowa. 

• Hwy 25 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne Deputies with a party braking into a house. The party was detained. An ambulance was requested to transport the party for possible medical emergency. 

• County 17/Hwy 10 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne Deputies on a possible injury crash. Two vehicles in the ditch to pull out. No injuries. One party transported home. 

• Lee St – Agency Assist – Accompanied a Sherburne Deputy on a civil process. 

• Jefferson Blvd – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for registration violation. Driver was revoked. Citation issued. 

Monday, Feb. 14

• Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash – Two vehicle crash. Information gathered. 

• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic. Parties separated.

• Mount Curve Ave - Harassment - Officer took a report of harassment.

• Driftwood Cir – Littering – Party in a vehicle throwing small books onto driveways. Unable to locate.

• Powell St/Glenwood Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic with a juvenile that exited a vehicle.

• 198th Ave – Fire Call – Fire alarm. False alarm from a sensor that tripped. 

• 100 blk Eagle Lk Rd N – Fraud – Report taken of fraud through a Facebook Marketplace sale. Investigation ongoing. 

• Hill St – Harassment – Report taken of harassment. Discussed options. 

• Station St – Juvenile Complaint – Juvenile did not want to go to school. Handled by phone.

• Eagle Lk Rd S – Trespass – Request for officers to have a party leave a residence. Officers assisted in getting the party to a safe location. 

