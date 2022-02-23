• 100 blk Eagle Lk Rd N – Vehicle off Road – Vehicle stuck on a snowbank next to a business driveway. A tow assisted the vehicle. The driver’s license was revoked. A citation was issued.
• Lagoon Ave – Traffic Complaint – Vehicles speeding. An officer monitored the area for conduct.
• Pleasant Ave – Suspicious Activity – Shadows of people behind a residence. Officers checked. No problems found.
• Mitchell Rd - Hit and Run – Vehicle struck while parked in a driveway. Investigation ongoing.
• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• Station St – 911 Hang Up – Call from a building phone. No problems located.
• Lake St/Norwood Dr – Traffic Stop – Contact for registration violation. Revoked driver, odor of marijuana, no insurance, open bottle, drug paraphernalia. Vehicle towed. Citation issued.
• Powell St – Domestic Disturbance – Officers mediated a domestic and parties separated.
• Oregon Ave – Fraud – Report taken of credit card/online account fraud.
• Station St – Suspicious Vehicle – Vehicle parked in a lot with the driver’s door open and no one around. The officer contacted the owner. No issues.
• Independence/Harrison – Traffic Stop – Contact for license issue. Revoked driver and no insurance. Citation issued.
• City Wide – Parking – Officers enforced winter parking. Eleven citations issued.
Saturday, Feb. 19
• Sterling Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/County 81 - DWI – Vehicle in the ditch. Caller believed driver was impaired. Officers responded and conducted a DWI investigation. The driver was arrested for DWI. Booked into Sherburne County Jail.
• Pond View Dr – Juvenile Complaint – Report of disorderly juvenile. Officers mediated.
• Rose Dr – Found Property – Officer attempted to contact the owner. Item brought to the PD for safe keeping.
• 168th St/Hwy 10 - Warrant Arrest – Vehicle registration showed the owner had a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted. The owner was contacted. The warrant was confirmed. The party was booked into Sherburne Jail.
• City Wide – Parking – Officers enforced winter parking. Six citations issued.
• Hwy 10/County 17 – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for registration and equipment. Odor of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in view. A search produced substance and drug paraphernalia. Citation issued.
Friday, Feb. 18
• Lake St S/Pleasant Ave – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for equipment. Odor of marijuana. A search produced substance and paraphernalia. Citation issued.
• Euclid Ave - Trespassing – Officer requested to have a party leave a property. The officer assisted in getting the party gas for their vehicle and the party left.
• County 43/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries. Information exchanged and report completed.
• Martin Ave – Abandoned Vehicle – A business called on a damaged vehicle that was parked for several days in their lot. An officer assisted contacting the owner to have the vehicle moved.
• Aberdeen Way – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies on a warrant attempt.
• Leighton Dr – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies with a warrant attempt.
• Mitchell Rd – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Sherburne Deputies with a warrant attempt.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for equipment. Driver was revoked. Citation issued.
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Lake St N – Public Assist – Request for an officer to help with a key that would not unlock the door to the house. The officer found damage that prevented the key from working.
• Helen Way - Civil Standby - Officer requested to standby while party obtained property.
• High School – Community Policing – Officers assisted sending-off the girls’ gymnastics team.
• Fern St – Agency Assist – Officer requested to accompany Sherburne Health and Human Services on a home visit.
• Leighton Dr - Property Damage - Report taken of damage to property.
• Kilbirnie Rd – Animal Call – Dog barking. Contact made at residence to correct issue.
• Hwy 10/Lake St – Vehicle Crash – Crash with injury. Officers assisted State Patrol.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• Independence Dr - Fire Call – Smoke alarm sounding. Officers assisted in changing battery.
• Lakeshore Dr – Lift Assist – Officers called to lift a party that fell into the snow.
• Adams St – Burglary – Party reported property was taken from his residence while he was away for several months. Prior contact showed the party was evicted several months prior.
• Harrison Dr – Drug Complaint – Report of marijuana smell from a residence.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• Pond View Cir - Juvenile Complaint – Officers taking a runaway report when juvenile was located.
• County 81/204th Ave – Animal Call – Dog running loose in the road. Officer checked the area.
• Helen Way - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance. An individual was assaulted. Suspect was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail for Domestic Assault.
• Park Ave – Agency Assist – Request to contact party regarding a gas drive-off in Iowa.
• Hwy 25 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne Deputies with a party braking into a house. The party was detained. An ambulance was requested to transport the party for possible medical emergency.
• County 17/Hwy 10 – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Sherburne Deputies on a possible injury crash. Two vehicles in the ditch to pull out. No injuries. One party transported home.
• Lee St – Agency Assist – Accompanied a Sherburne Deputy on a civil process.
• Jefferson Blvd – Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for registration violation. Driver was revoked. Citation issued.
Monday, Feb. 14
• Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash – Two vehicle crash. Information gathered.
• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic. Parties separated.
• Mount Curve Ave - Harassment - Officer took a report of harassment.
• Driftwood Cir – Littering – Party in a vehicle throwing small books onto driveways. Unable to locate.
• Powell St/Glenwood Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic with a juvenile that exited a vehicle.
• 198th Ave – Fire Call – Fire alarm. False alarm from a sensor that tripped.
• 100 blk Eagle Lk Rd N – Fraud – Report taken of fraud through a Facebook Marketplace sale. Investigation ongoing.
• Hill St – Harassment – Report taken of harassment. Discussed options.
• Station St – Juvenile Complaint – Juvenile did not want to go to school. Handled by phone.
• Eagle Lk Rd S – Trespass – Request for officers to have a party leave a residence. Officers assisted in getting the party to a safe location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.