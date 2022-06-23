• Paul Olson, 36 of Big Lake, on an Order Violation 

• Sheryl Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, for Probation Violation and Assault on Officer

• Joe Magallanes, 36 of St. Cloud on Warrants

• Hipolito Esparza, 37 of St. Joseph on a Warrant

• Christopher Dempsey, 35 of St. Cloud on a Controlled Substance offense.

• Aimee Hicks, 48 od St. Paul, for DWI

• Joseph Osmundson, 40 of Eden Prairie, on a Warrant 

• Jeffrey Sample, 55 of Columbia Heights, on a Warrant 

