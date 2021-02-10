Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 5 in Becker Township.
The crash took place at about 10:40 p.m. on Highway 10, west of County Road 11, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Sahara Mahad Ketsene, 34, of Big Lake, was the driver of 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe with seven passengers that stalled in the westbound lane of Highway 10 near County Road 11.
Ketsene’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 18-year-old Emery Olson of Becker. Olson’s vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Subaru Impreza driven by 23-year-old Kayla Marie Norgaard of Becker, according to the State Patrol.
Some of Ketsene’s seven passengers were outside of their vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.
Ketsene was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Passengers ages 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12, and 13 were uninjured, the State Patrol reported.
Kayla Marie Norgaard and her 15-year-old passenger Abigail Marie Lorentz of St. Peter, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at St. Cloud Hospital.
Olson was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.
