Crash/DWI Arrest – Lake St S – Report of a driver that backed into a parked car. Officers responded. The driver showed signs of impairment. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DWI, tested, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Traffic Stop – Lake St/Norwood Dr – Stopped for registration. The driver had an ignition interlock requirement, but the vehicle did not have one installed. Citation issued.
Trespass – Maple Ln – Request for an officer to communicate property line understanding for a group believed to be trespassing. Parties spoken with. Homeowners’ Association contacted.
Crash – Hwy 10/Phyllis St – Officers responded to assist State Patrol with a property damage crash on the Hwy.
Fire Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Officers responded to an alarm. No problems found.
Security Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Officers responded. Employee on site.
Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/200th St – Stop for speeding in 35mph of Hwy 10. Citation issued.
Saturday, October 22, 2022
911 Hang Up/Domestic – Aberdeen Way – Phone call to Sherburne Dispatch with yelling heard in the background. Officers responded and found two arguing. Officers mediated.
Animal Complaint – Lake Ridge Dr – Questions about protecting chickens from cats roaming the neighborhood.
Crash – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Officers responded to a bear struck by a car.
Suspicious Person – Hiawatha Ave/Hill St – Report of a party sitting on the ground next to a bicycle. The party did not answer the caller when asked if they were okay. The party was gone when an officer arrived in the area.
Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd/Hwy 10 – Report of a vehicle all over the road. Vehicle was stopped. Driver was found to have a license that was Canceled Inimical to Public Safety. They were arrested for driving with this status and booked into Sherburne Jail.
Traffic Stop – Stop for speed in 30mph of Lake St S. Citation issued.
Agency Assist – Driftwood Cir – Roseville PD asked for assistance in contacting a vehicle owner after a vehicle was found with the ignition punched out. Owner contacted.
Security Alarm – Minnesota Ave – Officers responded and checked. No issues found.
Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Uninjured party assisted off the floor.
Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/200th – Stopped for an equipment violation. The driver had a revoked license. Citation issued.
Friday, October 21, 2022
Agency Assist – Lion’s Park – An officer assisted a deputy during a vehicle search.
Traffic Stop – Stop for registration. Driver had a revoked license. Citation issues.
Loud Noise – Burlwood Cir – Request for enforcement of noise ordinance. Residents contacted about the complaint.
Suspicious Activity – Highland Trl – Report of juveniles climbing on construction equipment. Parties were gone when officers arrived.
Property Damage – Lake St N – Report of damage to a business. Information gathered and camera footage reviewed for suspects.
Suspicious Vehicle – Junegrass Dr – Request for officers to check a vehicle parked outside residence. Officers contacted the occupant.
Dog Complaint – Karen Ln – Requested assistance with neighbor dog being aggressive.
Dog Complaint – Forest Rd – Anonymous report of dogs barking constantly. Unable to determine which house was involved.
Dog Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd N – Report of a dog with a broken leg after being hit by a car. The owner came to the location as well.
Fraud – Shady Ln – A party called claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House. Some private information was shared with the caller.
Suspicous Person – Leighton Dr – Report of a party that approached the caller, asked a few bazaar questions, and walked away. Officers could not locate the party.
Drone Deployment – Requested for aerial support of possibly located suspect in a yard.
Check Welfare – Lagoon Ave – Request to check a party’s welfare.
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Other Fire – Harrison Dr – Report of strong odor and eyes watering. Officer responded with BLFD.
Drone Deployment – Assisted deputies for a subject that fled on foot after being involved in a property damage crash.
Suspicious Activity – Lake View Ln – Report of a person believed to be a package delivery driver that asked the caller’s juvenile child odd questions. No package was delivered.
Juvenile Complaint – January St – Officers called to de-escalate a juvenile out of control. Co-Responder called to the residence to assist.
Community Event – 198th Ave - Great River Federal Credit Union open house.
Traffic Complaint – Pleasant Ave/Eagle Lk Rd – Report of speeders in construction zone.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Domestic – 204th Ave – See BLPD’s prior media release for further.
Suspicious Activity – Lakeside Park – Report of a driver that changed the license plates on the vehicle while parked. Officers contacted the driver. The driver showed the vehicle ownership just changed. The driver took the opportunity to update the displayed registration. No problems.
