Sunday, October 23, 2022

  • Crash/DWI Arrest – Lake St S – Report of a driver that backed into a parked car. Officers responded. The driver showed signs of impairment. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DWI, tested, and booked into Sherburne Jail. 
  • Traffic Stop – Lake St/Norwood Dr – Stopped for registration. The driver had an ignition interlock requirement, but the vehicle did not have one installed. Citation issued. 
  • Trespass – Maple Ln – Request for an officer to communicate property line understanding for a group believed to be trespassing. Parties spoken with. Homeowners’ Association contacted. 
  • Crash – Hwy 10/Phyllis St – Officers responded to assist State Patrol with a property damage crash on the Hwy. 
  • Fire Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Officers responded to an alarm. No problems found.
  • Security Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Officers responded. Employee on site. 
  • Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/200th St – Stop for speeding in 35mph of Hwy 10. Citation issued. 
