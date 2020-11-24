Sunday, November 22
• 100 blk Aspen Cir – DANCO Violation – Report of suspicious persons, officers arrived and identified the male and female, active no contact order between them, male arrested and transported to jail.
Saturday, November 21
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, November 20
• 100 blk Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 500 blk Humboldt Dr – Disorderly – Customer upset over the mask mandate, when asked to leave by employee’s customer became upset hit an employee. Customer cited for 5th Degree Assault.
• CR 43/211th Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 19000 blk Sanford Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/194th Ave – Agency Assist – Officers assisted State Patrol with one vehicle rollover, minor injuries to driver.
• 145 Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
Thursday, November 19
• 107 Henry Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Lexington Ave/Powell St - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.
Wednesday, November 18
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St/Pleasant Ave - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation, could smell marijuana coming from vehicle, driver admitted to have marijuana wax, vehicle searched and located marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, driver arrested.
Tuesday, November 17
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 711 Rose Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 680 Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Monday, November 16
• CR 43/Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 635 Rose Dr – Burglary – Front window of store broken out, one individual made entry through the window and took pull tab items, information on possible suspects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.