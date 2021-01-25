Big Lake Police Report: 

Sunday, Jan. 24

• 4000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, juvenile located and arrested for probation violation.

• Sherburne Ave/Lakeshore Dr – Drug Paraphernalia - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell odor of marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.

• 4700 blk Sterling Dr - Domestic Disturbance – Female left residence in a vehicle and crashed into the mailbox, officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, vehicle searched, and officers located methamphetamine. Female arrested and transported to jail.

Saturday, Jan. 23

• 4000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 300 blk Lake Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 18400 blk Traverse Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a possible juvenile party, juveniles cited for underage consumption and parents notified. 

Friday, Jan. 22

• Hwy 10/137th St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 711 Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 101 Henry Rd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, strong smell of marijuana and found to be under the influence of alcohol, warrant obtained for blood sample, charges pending.

• 711 Rose Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Thursday, Jan. 21

• Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

• Nothing of substance to report.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

• 500 blk Forest Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 17200 198th Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Monday, Jan. 18

• 5100 blk Blackduck Ln - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Load comments