Big Lake Police Report: 

Sunday, Jan. 10

• 4300 blk Pintail - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a neighbor dispute.

Saturday, Jan. 9

• Lake St/Monroe St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation, driver fled on foot from officer, officer arrested driver and located methamphetamine on driver. Driver arrested and transported to Sherburne County Jail. 

• Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, Jan. 8

• CR 43/Rose Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 726 Martin Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 300 blk Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 19200 Meadow Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Thursday, Jan. 7

• 20400 Junegrass Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 700 blk Independence Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, suspect arrested.

• 19595 Station St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

• 18800 blk Helen Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 4000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 121 Henry Rd – Motor Vehicle Theft - Report of vehicle theft, investigation ongoing.

• 3000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Monday, Jan. 4

• 50th blk CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lake St/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Load comments