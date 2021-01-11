Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, Jan. 10
• 4300 blk Pintail - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a neighbor dispute.
Saturday, Jan. 9
• Lake St/Monroe St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation, driver fled on foot from officer, officer arrested driver and located methamphetamine on driver. Driver arrested and transported to Sherburne County Jail.
• Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Jan. 8
• CR 43/Rose Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 726 Martin Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 300 blk Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 19200 Meadow Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Thursday, Jan. 7
• 20400 Junegrass Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 700 blk Independence Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, suspect arrested.
• 19595 Station St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• 18800 blk Helen Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 4000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 121 Henry Rd – Motor Vehicle Theft - Report of vehicle theft, investigation ongoing.
• 3000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Monday, Jan. 4
• 50th blk CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
