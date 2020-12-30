Sunday, Dec. 27
• 711 Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 19595 Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• CR 81/Hwy 10 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested.
Saturday, Dec. 26
• Lake St/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Minnesota State Patrol with vehicle crash, occupant had minor injuries.
Friday, Dec. 25
• Lake St/Monroe St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Thursday, Dec. 24
• 100 blk Lee St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 100 blk Monroe St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes by truck plowing snow.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 19000 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
Monday, Nov. 21
• Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 4600 blk Pond View Cir - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Big Lake Calls for Service
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 198
• 2020 Calls for Service: 15,303
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 44
• Citations: 8
• Arrests: 2
• Medical Emergency Calls: 2
• Mental Health Holds: 2
• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 2
