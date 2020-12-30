Sunday, Dec. 27

• 711 Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 19595 Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• CR 81/Hwy 10 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested.

Saturday, Dec. 26

• Lake St/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Minnesota State Patrol with vehicle crash, occupant had minor injuries. 

Friday, Dec. 25

• Lake St/Monroe St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Thursday, Dec. 24

• 100 blk Lee St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 100 blk Monroe St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes by truck plowing snow.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 19000 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

Monday, Nov. 21

• Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 4600 blk Pond View Cir - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Big Lake Calls for Service                                                                 

• Total Calls for Service for Week: 198 

• 2020 Calls for Service: 15,303 

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement:  44 

• Citations:   8

• Arrests: 2

• Medical Emergency Calls:  2

• Mental Health Holds: 2

• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property):  2

