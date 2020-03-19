Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday March 22

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Martin Ave - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Monroe St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Highland Trl - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Saturday, March 21

• Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Bermuda Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Engle Wood Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Friday, March 20 

• Martin Ave/CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  

Thursday, March 19 

• Glasgow Bay - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly a juvenile, mediated by officers.

• Lake St/Monroe St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Atlantic Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Wednesday, March 18

• Dundee Alcove - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Tuesday, March 17

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed. 

Monday, March 16

• Eagle Lake Rd N/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Crescent St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Hwy 25/CR 14 - Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Could smell burning marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officer located marijuana wax. Driver arrested and booked into jail. 

