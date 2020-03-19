Sunday March 22
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Martin Ave - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Monroe St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Highland Trl - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Saturday, March 21
• Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Bermuda Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Engle Wood Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Friday, March 20
• Martin Ave/CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Thursday, March 19
• Glasgow Bay - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly a juvenile, mediated by officers.
• Lake St/Monroe St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Atlantic Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, March 18
• Dundee Alcove - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Tuesday, March 17
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Monday, March 16
• Eagle Lake Rd N/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Crescent St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Hwy 25/CR 14 - Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Could smell burning marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officer located marijuana wax. Driver arrested and booked into jail.
