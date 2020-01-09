Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday 5th   

  • Lakeshore Dr/Highway 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Lake St/Norwood Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
  • Eagle Lake Rd N - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint regarding identify theft. 
  • Helen Way - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance between parties.

 

Saturday 4th   

  • Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Highway 10/Phyllis St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Lake St/Monroe St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
  • Highway 10/Industrial Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Henry Rd - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
  • Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Friday 3rd   

  • Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Fern St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • Highway 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Minnesota Ave/Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
  • Sherburne Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a credit card reader. Investigation ongoing. 
  • Highway 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Lake St N - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes. Investigation ongoing. 

 

Thursday 2nd  

  • Birch Ave/Glenwood Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • Highway 10/County Road 43 – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Through investigation officer determined driver attempted to evade tax registration. Driver arrested for GM tax evasion. 
  • Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Wednesday 1st    

  • Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • Park Ave E/Vernon St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Fern St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
  • Highway 10/CR 43 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Tuesday 31st   

  • Humboldt Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • Traverse Ln – Agency Assist – Officers assisted U.S. Marshals Service with apprehension of homicide suspect. 

Monday 30th    

  • Jefferson Blvd - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • Norwood Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault. 
Load comments