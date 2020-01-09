Sunday 5th
- Lakeshore Dr/Highway 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Lake St/Norwood Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- Eagle Lake Rd N - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint regarding identify theft.
- Helen Way - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance between parties.
Saturday 4th
- Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Highway 10/Phyllis St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Lake St/Monroe St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- Highway 10/Industrial Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Henry Rd - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
- Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Friday 3rd
- Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Fern St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Highway 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Minnesota Ave/Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- Sherburne Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a credit card reader. Investigation ongoing.
- Highway 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Lake St N - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes. Investigation ongoing.
Thursday 2nd
- Birch Ave/Glenwood Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Highway 10/County Road 43 – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Through investigation officer determined driver attempted to evade tax registration. Driver arrested for GM tax evasion.
- Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Wednesday 1st
- Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Park Ave E/Vernon St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Fern St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- Highway 10/CR 43 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Tuesday 31st
- Humboldt Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Traverse Ln – Agency Assist – Officers assisted U.S. Marshals Service with apprehension of homicide suspect.
Monday 30th
- Jefferson Blvd - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Norwood Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
