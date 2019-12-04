Sunday Dec. 1
• Eagle Lake Rd/Traverse Ln – Narcotic Use – Report of suspicious activity in this location, Officer located a vehicle with several juveniles, summons were issued for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Nicotine Deliver Device, parents notified.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Bermuda Ave – Marijuana in Vehicle – Driver stopped for speeding, Officer could smell marijuana in the vehicle. A canine sniff was undertaken, Canine Bruno alerted to an area where marijuana was located, summons issued for Possession of Marijuana.
• Henry Rd – Agency Assist - Officers assisted looking for a suspect in a felony assault.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Humbolt Dr - Intent to Escape Tax - Driver stopped by Officer for registration which expired in 2016. Officer was able to determine the driver was using fraudulent means to escape motor vehicle tax, had no insurance, and had a revoked drivers license. Arrested for all offenses and booked into the Sherburne County Jail.
• Trillium Ln – Agency Assist - Officers assisted with a probation violation investigation.
Friday, Nov. 29
• Station St - Disturbance – Officers mediate a disturbance.
• County Rd 73 – Canine Sniff – Canine Bruno was requested for a narcotic sniff.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Minnesota Ave - Marijuana in Vehicle – Driver stopped for equipment violation, Officer could smell marijuana in the vehicle. A canine sniff was undertaken, Canine Bruno alerted to an area where marijuana was located, summons issued for Possession of Marijuana.
• Jefferson Blvd – Revoked Driver – Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to have a revoked drivers license, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• County Rd 81 – Revoked Driver – Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to have a revoked drivers license, issued summons for Driving While Revoked and No Insurance.
• Forest Rd - Marijuana in Vehicle – Driver stopped for equipment violation, Officer could smell marijuana in the vehicle. A search was undertaken, marijuana and paraphernalia were located, summons issued for Possession of Marijuana.
• Pond View Cir – Domestic Disturbance – Officers mediated a verbal domestic disturbance.
• County Rd 43/Forest Rd – Revoked Driver – Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to have a revoked drivers license, issued summons for Driving While Revoked and No Insurance.
• Highway 10/Phyllis St – Vehicle Crash – Two vehicle crash, no injuries, one driver issued summons.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• Highway 10/County Rd 43 – DWI – Driver stopped for lane usage, found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into the Sherburne County Jail with a BAC of .18.
• Station St – Traffic Crash – Driver struck a parked car, no injuries, report taken.
• Lake St/Monroe St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, search located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Driver had a revoked drivers license, summons issued for Marijuana Possession and Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 205 Ave - Domestic Disturbance – Officers mediated a verbal domestic disturbance.
• Rose Dr – Hit and Run – Report of a vehicle side swiping another and leaving. Officer located the vehicle, investigation ongoing.
• Highway 10 – Injury Crash – Officers assisted the MN State Patrol with an injury vehicle crash.
• Jefferson Blvd – Vehicle Crash – Two vehicle crash with no injuries, report taken.
• Beaver Dr - Domestic Disturbance – Officers mediated a verbal domestic disturbance.
• Highway 10 – Hit and Run – Driver rear ended by a vehicle that left the scene, Officer located the vehicle, investigation ongoing.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Transit Station – Meth Arrest – Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant for Aggravated Robbery, during the arrest methamphetamine was located, booked into the Sherburne County Jail.
• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Nov. 25
• Lake St/Tarrytown Rd - Fleeing – Officer turned around on a suspicious vehicle, driver immediately fled, following a short pursuit driver arrested on outstanding felony arrest warrant Assault, and other charges listed in media release and above.
• Highway 25 – Injury Crash – Officers assisted the MN State Patrol with an injury vehicle crash.
• Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• County 17/Highway 25 – UAV Deployment – Officers utilized UAV to search for a suspect in an assault.
Big Lake Police Call
for Service Summary:
• Total calls for the week: 388
• 2019 calls for service: 14,832
