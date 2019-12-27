Sunday Dec. 22
• Rose Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 198th Ave - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash.
Saturday, Dec. 21
• Pacific Cir - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Hwy 10/168th St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
•Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Dec. 20
• Range Pole Point - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 204th Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Lake St/Martin Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lake St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Ormsbee St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hill St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Rose Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Rose Dr/Phyllis St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Bluff Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Aberdeen Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Maple Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Monday, Dec. 16
• CR 43/Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
