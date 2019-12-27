Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday Dec. 22

• Rose Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 198th Ave - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. 

Saturday, Dec. 21

• Pacific Cir - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Hwy 10/168th St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

•Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia. 

Friday, Dec. 20

• Range Pole Point - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 204th Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Thursday, Dec. 19 

• Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Lake St/Martin Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Lake St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

• Ormsbee St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hill St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

• Rose Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Rose Dr/Phyllis St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Bluff Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Aberdeen Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Maple Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Monday, Dec. 16

• CR 43/Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

