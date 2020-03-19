Big Lake Police Badge

• Kyle Knock, 29, Albertville, Domestic Assault

• Dallas Brenteson, 26, Big Lake, 4th Degree DWI  

• Michael Gray, 31, Big Lake, 3rd Degree DWI Refusal 

• Zachary Zastrow, 24, St. Michael, 5th Degree Controlled Substance 

• Katie Lee, 37, Montrose, Misdemeanor Warrant (Chisago County)

