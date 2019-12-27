- Nicholas Ellingson – (Age 33 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault
- Jayson White – (Age 19 – St. Cloud, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI
- Shelli Johnson – (Age 53 – Oakdale, MN) – 5th Degree Controlled Substance / 4th Degree DWI
- Sheryl Stimpson – (Age 57 – Big Lake, MN) – Terroristic Threats, Domestic Assault (2 Counts)
- Brandon Westgaard – (Age 35 – Big Lake, MN) – Warrant Arrest
- Rebecca Uchanski – (Age 34 – Fridley, MN) – Warrant Arrest
- Aurora Bonilla – (Age 22 – Burnsville, MN) – Warrant Arrest
