The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls February 3-9

Sunday March 8

• Lake St N/Minnesota Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• CR 43 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of controlled substance(s), arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Rose Dr - Theft - Report of person not paying for their food. Citation issued. 

• 198th Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance. Male arrested for disorderly conduct. 

• Euclid Ave/Hwy 10 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Saturday, March 7

• Bluff Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance. Two males cited for disorderly conduct for fighting. 

• Lake St S/Monroe St – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.

• Sherburne Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to door locks. 

• Park Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Friday, March 6 

• 165th Ave SE/157th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Thursday, March 5 

• Phyllis St/Rose Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation. During investigation officer located white crystal substance in the vehicle. Male arrested for 5th degree-controlled substance.

• Rose Dr – Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Pond View Cir - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Wednesday, March 4

• Hwy 10 - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Grace Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Fern St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle. Investigation ongoing. 

• Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Martine Ave/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, March 3

• Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Will St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Polk St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital. 

Monday, March 2

• 172nd St NW/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could see drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia. 

• CR 43/Minnesota Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession. 

•  Minnesota Ave - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, items recovered, and suspects charged. 

• Westwood Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

