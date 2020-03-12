The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls February 3-9
Sunday March 8
• Lake St N/Minnesota Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• CR 43 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of controlled substance(s), arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Rose Dr - Theft - Report of person not paying for their food. Citation issued.
• 198th Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance. Male arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Euclid Ave/Hwy 10 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday, March 7
• Bluff Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance. Two males cited for disorderly conduct for fighting.
• Lake St S/Monroe St – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.
• Sherburne Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to door locks.
• Park Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Friday, March 6
• 165th Ave SE/157th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Thursday, March 5
• Phyllis St/Rose Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation. During investigation officer located white crystal substance in the vehicle. Male arrested for 5th degree-controlled substance.
• Rose Dr – Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Pond View Cir - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Wednesday, March 4
• Hwy 10 - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Grace Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Fern St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
• Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Martine Ave/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, March 3
• Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Will St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Polk St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
Monday, March 2
• 172nd St NW/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could see drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.
• CR 43/Minnesota Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Minnesota Ave - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, items recovered, and suspects charged.
• Westwood Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
