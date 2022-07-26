Traffic Stop – Lake St S/Tarrytown Rd – Vehicle stopped for speed. Citation issued.
Juvenile Complaint – Highline Park – Report of juveniles breaking branches off trees, scattering trash and denting the bathroom. An officer responded. Only the tree branch portion of the report was substantiated. Juveniles spoken too about conduct at parks.
Civil – Mitchell Rd – Officer was requested to document a civil custody disagreement.
Hit and Run/DWI – Rose Dr – Report of a hit and run that just occurred in a parking lot. License plate was obtained and provided to responding officers. The vehicle was located. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested.
Theft – Jefferson Blvd – Theft report taken. Investigation ongoing.
Disturbance – Lakeside Park – Report of patrons being disrespectful to park attendant when they were advised the boat parking was full. Officers assisted with the issue.
Harassment – Norwood Ln – Report taken. Spoke to both parties about the situation.
Traffic Stop – Cty Rd 43 – Stop for registration. Driver was suspended and had no proof of insurance. Prior contact with the driver and vehicle. Citations issued.
Hazardous Road Condition – Highline Dr/Highland Trl – An officer on patrol came across a trailer left in the roadway, in a curve, on Highline Drive. Trailer did not show stolen. A voicemail was left for the owner. The trailer was towed.
Hazardous Road Condition – Eagle Lk Rd S/Pleasant Ave – An officer on patrol found road closed signs pulled into the street. The officer put them back.
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Check Welfare – Lake St S/Pleasant Ave – Officer requested to check on a party screaming while walking with another person. Parties were intoxicated and walking home. Advised of the call.
Loud Noise – Grace Dr – Request for officer to enforce noise ordinance. A live band was playing loud music. Officer explained noise ordinance to resident.
Public Assist – Henry Rd – Call to help with a stuck door handle that locked a juvenile in a bathroom. Officers were able to get the door open.
Domestic – Tarrytown Rd – Officers responded to a domestic. Officers stoodby while property was removed. Parties separated.
Civil – Station St – Officers accompanied a party with a court order to gather property.
Open Door – 177th St – An officer on patrol found an open door. Contacted keyholders and checked business. No problems found.
Hazardous Road Conditions – Lake St/Pleasant Ave – Call that traffic cones and sign was moved into traffic lane. Officer arrived and found a citizen already started moving the cones out of the road.
Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Cty Rd 81 – An officer assisted a deputy during a DWI investigation and arrest.
Suspicious Activity – Station St – Report of a car alarm going off. Officer arrived and did not locate an alarm sounding.
Agency Assist – Lake St S/Harrison Dr – An officer assisted a deputy during a DWI investigation and arrest.
Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Cty Rd 14 – Report of vehicle crossing lane lines. An officer located and followed the vehicle for conduct. A stop was made on the vehicle. The driver was spoken too about the complaint.
Friday, July 22, 2022
Agency Assist – Lake St S – An officer assisted a deputy during a DWI investigation and arrest.
Check Welfare – Henry Rd – Officer checked a party’s welfare.
Property Damage – Station St – Report of damage. Officers investigated.
Check Welfare – Maple Ln – Officer requested to check a party’s welfare.
Fraud – Eagle Lk Rd N – Party received messages they owed Amazon a large amount of money. Party did not have an Amazon account. Party was advised it was a scam.
Traffic Stop/Warrant Arrest – Hwy 10/Cty Rd 50 – Stop for registration violation. A passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger identified themselves with a false name. The passenger’s identity was learned. The passenger was found to have warrants. The passenger was arrested for the warrants and providing a false name to an officer.
Lift Assist – Easther Prkwy – Officer and BLFD responded to assist a party that fell out of their wheelchair.
Animal Complaint – Powell St N – Report of a rooster crowing. Officer contacted the owner and explained city ordinance prohibiting roosters or crowing hens in the city.
Civil – Truman Dr – Civil standby for property removal.
Burglary – Junegrass Dr – Report of a theft from a vehicle parked in an attached garage. An attached garage is considered part of a dwelling. Entering a dwelling to commit theft makes the theft a burglary.
Dog Complaint – Cty Rd 43/Forest Rd – Aggressive dogs running at large. The dogs were gone when the officer arrived.
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Domestic – Station St – Officers called for a domestic. Mediated and parties separated.
Civil – Truman Dr – Officers documented civil issues between roommates.
Security Alarm – January St – Officers checked residence and contacted owner. No issues.
Dog Bite – Sanford Ave – Report of a dog bite. Investigation conducted.
Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Dispatch was contacted by business the alarm was from a mock fire drill.
Civil – Truman Dr – Officers stoodby so party could gather belongings while a court order was in place.
Juvenile Complaint – BLPD – Walk-in report of an adult that provided tobacco delivery device to a juvenile. Guardian wanted charges. Investigation ongoing.
Agency Assist – Truman Dr – Officer assisted a deputy serve a court order.
Found Property – Hwy 10/Lake St – Item turned over to officer to return to owner. Owner was contacted.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Agency Assist – 166th St/201st Ave – Officers assisted deputies on a rollover crash.
Check Welfare – Station St – Request for officers to check a party’s welfare.
Dog Complaint – Helen Way – Report of a barking dog. An officer spoke to the owner.
Suspicious Person – Fern St – Party asking for money at various times over the past few weeks. Party was gone when an officer arrived.
Suspicious Vehicle – Rose Dr – Officer called to check a party sleeping in their vehicle.
Public Assist – Martin/Eagle Lk Rd – Vehicle broke down. Assisted having it moved.
Property Damage – Norwood Dr – Property damage reported.
911 Hang Up – Grace Dr – Call made from area of Grace Dr/Eagle Lk Rd. Party did not answer on call back. While officers checked the area of the call, they were advised the party called from a vehicle. The caller was at the PD to report a traffic complaint. Information received on a traffic issue that occurred in the township.
Suspicious Vehicle – Sanford Select Acres Park – A patrolling officer checked a vehicle in the park and found several juvenile occupants. Parents were contacted.
Drone Assist – 115th Ave SE, SC – An officer responded to assist in locating a suspect in a domestic. The party was located while the officer was enroute with the drone.
Check Welfare – Euclid Ave – Officer requested to check a party’s welfare.
Monday, July 18, 2022
Domestic – Minnesota Ave – Report taken to document past action incident.
Suspicious Activity – Minnesota Ave – Report taken of missing items.
Disturbance – Minnesota Ave – Two parties drove to the PD parking lot, exited their vehicles, and engaged in an argument. Officers walked outside to investigate and found the parties were involved in a road rage incident in the township. Officers mediated the situation.
Agency Assist – Station St – An officer assisted a deputy serve a court order.
Agency Assist – 221st Ave, SC – An officer assisted a deputy on a medical emergency.
Civil – Meadow Ln – Questions about eviction process.
Dog Complaint – Helen Way – Report of a dog a large. Dog was located and returned home. Citation issued for ordinance violation.
Dog Complaint – Eagle Lake Rd/Grace Dr – Dog running loose. Unable to locate.
Civil – Truman Dr – Issues between roommates.
Property Damage – Rose Dr – Damage to vehicle windows.
Fire-Other – Glenwood Ave – Report of a transformer that exploded. Utility company notified.
Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Officer assisted an uninjured party off the floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.