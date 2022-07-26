Sunday, July 24, 2022

  • Traffic Stop – Lake St S/Tarrytown Rd – Vehicle stopped for speed. Citation issued. 
  • Juvenile Complaint – Highline Park – Report of juveniles breaking branches off trees, scattering trash and denting the bathroom. An officer responded. Only the tree branch portion of the report was substantiated. Juveniles spoken too about conduct at parks. 
  • Civil – Mitchell Rd – Officer was requested to document a civil custody disagreement. 
  • Hit and Run/DWI – Rose Dr – Report of a hit and run that just occurred in a parking lot. License plate was obtained and provided to responding officers. The vehicle was located. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested. 
  • Theft – Jefferson Blvd – Theft report taken. Investigation ongoing. 
  • Disturbance – Lakeside Park – Report of patrons being disrespectful to park attendant when they were advised the boat parking was full. Officers assisted with the issue. 
  • Harassment – Norwood Ln – Report taken. Spoke to both parties about the situation.
  • Traffic Stop – Cty Rd 43 – Stop for registration. Driver was suspended and had no proof of insurance. Prior contact with the driver and vehicle. Citations issued. 
  • Hazardous Road Condition – Highline Dr/Highland Trl – An officer on patrol came across a trailer left in the roadway, in a curve, on Highline Drive. Trailer did not show stolen. A voicemail was left for the owner. The trailer was towed.
  • Hazardous Road Condition – Eagle Lk Rd S/Pleasant Ave – An officer on patrol found road closed signs pulled into the street. The officer put them back. 
