Big Lake Police Badge

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

• Cheryl Acevedo, 57, St. Cloud, 4th Degree DWI – Controlled Substance

• Brian Neiger, 28, Big Lake, Disorderly Conduct 

• Joseph Anderson, 61, Big Lake, 4th Degree DWI

• Lorena Fietek, 37, Big Lake, Domestic Assault

• Derek Smith, 24, Big Lake, Misdemeanor Warrant (Sherburne County)  

