Sunday, November 8
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Euclid Ave/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St/Montana Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
Saturday, November 7
• 400 Fern St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Friday, November 6
• 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 600 blk Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Thursday, November 5
• Nothing of Substance to Report
Wednesday, November 4
• 19600 Blk County Road 43 – Felony Narcotics Arrest – Officer located a suspicious vehicle, make contact with the driver who was slumped over in the front seat. Officer observed baggie with white substance, vehicle searched, and white substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. Driver arrested.
Tuesday, November 3
• 800 blk Martin Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle that occurred within the last few days.
• Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Driver was arrested.
• Hwy 10/168th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, November 2
• 800 blk Martin Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle that occurred within the last few days.
• Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Driver was arrested.
• Hwy 10/168th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Sunday, November 1
• Lake St S/Tarry Town Rd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, vehicle searched, and officer located marijuana and paraphernalia. Passenger was searched and officer located LSD. Passenger arrested and booked into jail.
• 500 blk William St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 300 blk Donna Ct – Damage to Property – Damage done to mailboxes. Investigation ongoing.
• 18400 blk Traverse Ln – Damage to Property – A bus tried to turn around and damaged mailboxes.
Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.