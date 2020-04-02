Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday March 29

• Meadow Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

Saturday, March 28

• Station St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 201st Cir – Agency Assist – Report of people fighting in a vehicle. BL Officers arrived and vehicle fled. Driver ran on foot and was apprehended. 

Friday, March 27 

• Lincoln Ave/7th St SE - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hill St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Lakeshore Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to the restrooms. Investigation ongoing. 

Thursday, March 26 

• Sherburne Ave/Lakeshore Dr - Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Officer could smell marijuana coming from vehicle. Officer located marijuana and paraphernalia, including marijuana gummies. 

• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, March 25

• Pond View Cir - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation. 

Tuesday, March 24

• Lake St S/Monroe St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• Rose Dr - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a reported right in progress. Citations issued. 

• Engle Wood Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Monday, March 23

• Lake St S/Harrison Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

