Sunday March 29
• Meadow Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
Saturday, March 28
• Station St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• 201st Cir – Agency Assist – Report of people fighting in a vehicle. BL Officers arrived and vehicle fled. Driver ran on foot and was apprehended.
Friday, March 27
• Lincoln Ave/7th St SE - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hill St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lakeshore Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to the restrooms. Investigation ongoing.
Thursday, March 26
• Sherburne Ave/Lakeshore Dr - Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Officer could smell marijuana coming from vehicle. Officer located marijuana and paraphernalia, including marijuana gummies.
• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, March 25
• Pond View Cir - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Tuesday, March 24
• Lake St S/Monroe St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Rose Dr - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a reported right in progress. Citations issued.
• Engle Wood Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Monday, March 23
• Lake St S/Harrison Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.