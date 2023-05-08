Sunday, May 7, 2023

  • Trespass – Jefferson Blvd – Discussed the process of trespassing a patron from a business.
  • Agency Assist – 145th St NW – Assisted Deputies on a mental health emergency.
  • Disturbance – Polk St – Loud noise. Checked area.
  • ATV Complaint – Glenwood Ave/Eagle Lk Rd – Report of reckless driving. While driving to the area, another call came in saying the ATV crashed and rolled. The driver showed signs of impairment. A passenger was injured. A warrant was obtained for a specimen collection. The driver was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail for DWI. 
  • Found Property – Addison Way/Turnberry – Property turned over to PD to contact owner.
  • Runaway – Eagle Lk Rd S – Juvenile reported as a runaway. Citation issued. 
