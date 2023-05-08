Trespass – Jefferson Blvd – Discussed the process of trespassing a patron from a business.
Agency Assist – 145th St NW – Assisted Deputies on a mental health emergency.
Disturbance – Polk St – Loud noise. Checked area.
ATV Complaint – Glenwood Ave/Eagle Lk Rd – Report of reckless driving. While driving to the area, another call came in saying the ATV crashed and rolled. The driver showed signs of impairment. A passenger was injured. A warrant was obtained for a specimen collection. The driver was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail for DWI.
Found Property – Addison Way/Turnberry – Property turned over to PD to contact owner.
Runaway – Eagle Lk Rd S – Juvenile reported as a runaway. Citation issued.
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Hit and Run – Drake Cir – Parked vehicle sideswiped with no information left behind.
Drone Assist – Zimmerman – Assisted Sherburne Deputies with aerial support to locate a party that fled from a crashed vehicle after a pursuit.
Public Assist – Eagle Lk Rd/Park – Intoxicated party called to say they fell asleep while walking home and needed help. Assisted getting to a safe place.
Traffic Complaint – Monroe St – Report of a party driving impaired. Vehicle located and stopped. DWI investigation conducted and driver was arrested.
Traffic Stop – Fern/Martin – Stop for lane violation. DWI investigation conducted and driver was arrested.
Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Euclid Ave – Assisted State Patrol on a crash with injury.
Theft – Drake Cir – Theft of catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside.
Friday, May 5, 2023
Vehicle Theft – Addison Way – Vehicle with keys inside was taken.
Suspicious Person – Lake St S – Person knocking on door then walked away into nearby woods. Checked. Unable to locate.
Burning Complaint – Lake St N – Complaint of burning garbage. Party spoken with.
Crash – Fern St/Martin Ave – Crash with tow needed. Investigated.
Public Assist – Fair Meadows – Request to check garage door and shut if it was open.
Suspicious Activity – Rose Dr – Parties digging through garbage. Spoken with.
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 50 – Stopped for registration violation. Driver had a sign and release Hennepin County warrant.
Found Animal – William/Henry – Dog brought to PD. Later retrieved.
911 Hang Up – Inverness Way – Responded. Accidental dial by contractors at work site.
Theft – Dundee Alcove – Delivered package was nowhere to be found.
Agency Assist – Co Rd 5/235th Ave – Assisted Sherburne Deputy on a crash with possible injury. Driver found to be impaired.
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd – Vehicle located and stopped.
Found Property – Ruddy Duck Ln – Backpack and items found at the corner of an intersection. Owner found and advised they were taken overnight from an unlocked vehicle.
Found Property – Prairie Dr – Found item turned over to PD for safekeeping.
Bomb Threat – Lake St N – Threat called in to a business. Building and area evacuated. See media release for further information.
Dumping Complaint – Office St – Unauthorized garbage thrown into dumpster. Investigated.
Public Assist – Maple Ln – Party locked out of residence.
Security Alarm – Industrial Dr – Responded and checked.
Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.