The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls April 13-19
Sunday April 19
• Ormsbee St/Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Ormsbee St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Nedd St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Lake St S - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Saturday, April 18
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Search of the vehicle resulted in locating methamphetamine, mushrooms, and pills. Passenger arrested and transported to jail.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Fern St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Friday, April 17
• Meadow Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Mitchell Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Thursday, April 16
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/200th Ave NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• County Road 43 - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in parking lot.
• Kilbirnie Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Wednesday, April 15
• Westwood Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Polk St/Lee St – Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Officer on patrol recognized stolen vehicle from previous shift. Vehicle unoccupied and owner contacted. Investigation ongoing.
Tuesday, April 14
• Station St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Lake St/Harrison Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Edinburgh Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Forest Rd – Motor Vehicle Theft – Theft of a motor vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
Monday, April 13
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lake St/Harrison Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Leighton Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.