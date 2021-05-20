• Anthony Cole, 44 of Big Lake, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Javaris Jackson, 42 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Brandon Cleveland, 21 of Maple Grove, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Montana Larson, 25 of Coon Rapids, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Ryan Williams, 23 of Ramsey, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Bradley Schlegel, 57 of Burnsville, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance, DWI

• Erin Ayotte, 26 of Fridley, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Clay Haverkamp, 49 of Elk River, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Kegan Frausto, 25 of Blaine, for 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal

• Steven Bitzer, 41 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

