Big Lake Police Department, arrests:

• Randy Weeks, 38 of Big Lake, on a Wright County Felony Warrant

• Bradley Olsen, 30 of Minneapolis, on a Sherburne County Felony Warrant

• Cathleen Callender, 38 of St. Paul, on a Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Gage Morse, 24 of Rogers, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Dillon Grimes, 30 of Shakopee, for felony Flee in a Motor Vehicle – Felony Warrant – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• John Epperly, 51 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

