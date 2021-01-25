Big Lake Police Department, arrests:
• Randy Weeks, 38 of Big Lake, on a Wright County Felony Warrant
• Bradley Olsen, 30 of Minneapolis, on a Sherburne County Felony Warrant
• Cathleen Callender, 38 of St. Paul, on a Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Gage Morse, 24 of Rogers, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI
• Dillon Grimes, 30 of Shakopee, for felony Flee in a Motor Vehicle – Felony Warrant – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• John Epperly, 51 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault
