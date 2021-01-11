Big Lake Police Department, arrests:

• Ryan Carlson, 33 of Princeton, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Matthew Tipton, 38 of Buffalo, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Jeremy Johnson, 40 of Big Lake, for Violation of a DANCO order

• Joshua Stenger, 35 of Browerville, for gross misdemeanor Cancel-IPS

• Curtis Gebhart, 40 of East Bethel, on a gross Misdemeanor Warrant

• Jenna Peterson, 25 of Eagan, on a Felony Warrant

