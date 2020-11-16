Big Lake Police Badge

Big Lake police Department arrests:

• Tammy Cochran, 52 of Big Lake, for Gross Misdemeanor Warrant – Wright County

• Jesse Wiley, 41 of Big Lake, for Felony Strangulation, DANCO Violation, False Imprisonment, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, Obstruction

• Rebecca Goodrich, 33 of Becker, for 4th Degree DWI - Narcotics

• Virgil Klinkner, 32 of Rice, for Felony Flee in Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Flee on Foot, Possession of Hypodermic Needle, Driving After Revocation

• Naomi Medrano, 25 of St. Paul, for Gross Misdemeanor Cancel-IPS

Load comments