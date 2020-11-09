• Donte Henry, 23 of Zimmerman, for a felony 5th degree controlled substance offense
• April Shackle, 37 of Elk River, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI
• Dashawn Spicer, 18 of Brooklyn Park, foe felony possession of a stolen vehicle
Updated: November 9, 2020 @ 11:40 am
