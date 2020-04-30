Sunday April 26
• Independence Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Helen Way - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
Saturday, April 25
• Hwy 10/165th Ave SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Euclid Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Station St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Friday, April 24
• Jefferson Blvd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation. Officer smelled odor of marijuana coming from inside vehicle. Search of the vehicle resulted in THC candy and gummies. Driver arrested and transported to jail.
• Providence Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
Thursday, April 23
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Glendwood Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Hill St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Henry Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Red Oak Dr - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
Wednesday, April 22
• Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, April 21
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 198th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Fern St/Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, April 20
• Mitchell Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
