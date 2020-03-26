Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday March 22

• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Saturday, March 21

• Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in parking lot. 

• Station St - Domestic Disturbance – Officers responded to a report of a domestic situation. Investigation ongoing. 

• Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Fern St – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with apprehending a suspect for an HRO violation. 

• Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Friday, March 20 

• Jefferson Blvd - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• Jefferson Blvd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in parking lot. 

• Canvasback St - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• Newcastle Bay - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

  

Thursday, March 19 

• County Road 43/Train Tracks - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Report of female on train tracks. Female would not remove hands from pockets when requested by officers. Officers located Heroin. Female arrested and transported to jail. 

• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, March 18

• Shannon Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Lake St N/Martin Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Tuesday, March 17

• CR 43/Forest Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 25/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10 / CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, March 16

• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Fair Meadows Dr/Ormsbee St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Load comments