Sunday March 22
• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Saturday, March 21
• Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in parking lot.
• Station St - Domestic Disturbance – Officers responded to a report of a domestic situation. Investigation ongoing.
• Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Fern St – Agency Assist – Officer assisted Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with apprehending a suspect for an HRO violation.
• Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Friday, March 20
• Jefferson Blvd - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• Jefferson Blvd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in parking lot.
• Canvasback St - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Newcastle Bay - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Thursday, March 19
• County Road 43/Train Tracks - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Report of female on train tracks. Female would not remove hands from pockets when requested by officers. Officers located Heroin. Female arrested and transported to jail.
• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, March 18
• Shannon Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Lake St N/Martin Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Tuesday, March 17
• CR 43/Forest Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 25/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10 / CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, March 16
• Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Fair Meadows Dr/Ormsbee St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
