Sunday 9th
- Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Saturday 8th
- Eagle Lake Rd N – Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Eagle Lake Rd N - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday 7th
- Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
- Ormsbee St/Meadow Ln - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday 6th
- Eagle Lake Rd N/Bermuda Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- 206th Ave NW/197th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday 5th
- Turnberry Trl - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- Lake St S/Pleasant Ave - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.
- Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday 4th
- Ormsbee St - Agency Assist – Officers assisted other agency with investigation.
- Addison Way - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire with gas odor in the area.
Monday 3rd
- Hwy 10/CR 43 - Canine Assist – K9 Officer assisted with sniff of vehicle.
- Hwy 10/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Leighton Cir - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.