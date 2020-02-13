Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday 9th    

  • Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Saturday 8th   

  • Eagle Lake Rd N – Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Eagle Lake Rd N - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
  • Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

 

Friday 7th   

  • Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
  • Ormsbee St/Meadow Ln - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

 

Thursday 6th  

  • Eagle Lake Rd N/Bermuda Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • 206th Ave NW/197th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday 5th    

  • Turnberry Trl  - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
  • Lake St S/Pleasant Ave - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.
  • Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
  • Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday 4th   

  • Ormsbee St - Agency Assist – Officers assisted other agency with investigation. 
  • Addison Way - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire with gas odor in the area. 

Monday 3rd   

  • Hwy 10/CR 43 - Canine Assist – K9 Officer assisted with sniff of vehicle. 
  • Hwy 10/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Leighton Cir - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
Load comments